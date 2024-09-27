The NBA features the best basketball teams and players in the world. But given the competitiveness of the league, it isn't surprising that there are contenders and cellar dwellers. Here's a look at the 14 worst team records in NBA history.

12 (tie). 2023-2024 Detroit Pistons, 1982-1983 Houston Rockets, and 1996-1997 Vancouver Grizzlies

Record: 14-68

Despite hiring Monty Williams and making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, the Pistons struggled mightily against the rest of the NBA in 2023-2024. In fact, the Pistons registered a winless month of November en route to losing 27-straight games.

Prior to the Pistons, the Vancouver Grizzlies posted the same record during the 1996-1997 season. Just after joining the league as an expansion team, it made sense for the franchise to struggle. In fact, they also finished dead last in the NBA thanks to a string of losing streaks.

The 1982-1983 Houston Rockets suffered the same fate. They finished dead last in the Western Conference. Allen Leavell served as a bright spot by leading the team with averages of 14.8 points and 6.7 assists per game.

11. 1998-1999 Vancouver Grizzlies

Record: 8-42

With only eight games in the win column, the Vancouver Grizzlies' struggles continued in the 1998-1999 season. But with only 50 total games played thanks to the lockout, it saved them from being ranked higher on this list. However, they still posted one of the worst records in the NBA. Shareef Abdur-Rahim paced the Grizzlies with 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

9 (tie). 1993-1994 Dallas Mavericks and 2004-2005 Atlanta Hawks

Record: 13-69

The 1993-1994 Dallas Mavericks showed some promise after drafting Jamal Mashburn in the first round with the fourth-overall pick. This paved the way for the duo of Mashburn and Jim Jackson. Although they were individually great, the Mavericks failed to translate their individual success into wins.

Roughly a decade later, the Atlanta Hawks registered the same lowly record in the 2004-2005 season. Prior to that year, they drafted Josh Childress and Josh Smith in the first round. Despite being cellar dwellers, Childress and Smith did make All-Rookie Teams, and the latter won the Slam Dunk Contest.

7 (tie). 1986-1987 Los Angeles Clippers and 2009-2010 New Jersey Nets

Record: 12-70

After relocating to Los Angeles, the Clippers registered nothing but losing seasons for many years. However, none were worse than their third season in L.A., as they tallied only 12 wins. It certainly makes sense given how not a single player in their roster managed to put up at least 20.0 points per game during the season.

Over two decades later, the New Jersey Nets suffered the same fate. With a roster parading All-Stars Brook Lopez and Devin Harris, the Nets disappointed and lost all but 12 of their games. Lopez was the brightest spot for the team, averaging 18.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

5 (tie). 1992-1993 Dallas Mavericks and 1997-1998 Denver Nuggets

Record: 11-71

Before the Mavericks posted a lowly 13-69 record, they had a more forgettable season prior to that. In fact, they tallied two fewer wins. Jackson did give them hope in the final month of the 1992-1993 season, but we all know how that turned out a season later.

On the other hand, years later, the Denver Nuggets posted the same record in the 1997-1998 season. Thanks to a myriad of injuries and failing to keep on defense, the team registered their worst record in franchise history.

4. 1947-1948 Providence Steamrollers

Record: 6-42

Coming off a losing season in their first year in the league, the Providence Steamrollers registered their worst record in their second season. In fact, the Steamrollers tried everything, including making their head coach Nat Hickey play some games.

This made Hickey the oldest player to play in the NBA. With only six wins, the Steamrollers continue to hold the record for the least number of wins in an NBA season.

Record: 10-72

A terrible season that ushered in The Process, the Sixers dealt with major injuries highlighted by lottery pick Joel Embiid sitting out for the second-straight season due to injuries. With injuries and failing to utilize young talent at their disposal, the Sixers barely scraped their way to 10 wins.

2. 1972-1973 Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 9-73

There's no question that the 1972-1973 Philadelphia 76ers were terrible. After breaking up their championship core and losing their head coach, the Sixers entered into a rebuilding chapter. Furthermore, an aging Hal Greer and questionable player acquisitions ultimately ushered in a dark chapter for the franchise.

1. 2011-2012 Charlotte Bobcats

Record: 7-59

While they did register seven wins, one more than the least number of wins for a team in a season, the Bobcats did register the worst winning percentage out of 66 games played.

With a shortened regular season due to an NBA lockout, the Bobcats could only collect seven wins. Even with Kemba Walker, Bismack Biyombo, and Gerald Henderson, the Bobcats struggled mightily and registered the worst NBA record in history.