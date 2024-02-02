The Colts have a couple of needs they will need to address in the offseason.

What do we make of the Indianapolis Colts' 2023 season? Well, for the most part, it was full of pleasant surprises that came from unpleasant circumstances. Indy seemed like they hit on a draft steal with Anthony Richardson. Richardson, considered by many to be a “raw” QB prospect, balled out in the few games he played last year. Unfortunately, he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Regardless, Indy saw a remarkable season headlined by the emergence of Michael Pittman Jr and Jonathan Taylor staying with the team.

While it's easy to count this season as a win for Indianapolis, that doesn't mean they get to be content with what they have. The Colts succeeded last season in spite of some glaring flaws on their roster. Their defense was shaky at times despite a record-setting performance throughout the year. Their offense could still use a couple of tweaks, especially with their depth.

With many key stars potentially being available in the trade market, the team would do well in evaluating these talents. Which players should the Colts trade for in the 2024 NFL offseason?

Joey Bosa, Charges, EDGE

It's bizarre to suggest that a team that set a franchise record in sacks last season would need help on the edge. Yet, that's exactly what we're suggesting here. The Colts tallied a whopping 51 sacks last season, setting a team record and notching the sixth-most sacks in the league. Yet, they're near the bottom in terms of pressures generated, per Pro-Football-Reference. What gives?

Well, it might be a distinct lack in a true headliner on the defensive line. Much like a wide receiver room needs an elite guy to get attention, every team needs that one pass rusher to get defenses spinning. Think T.J Watt for the Steelers, or Micah Parsons for the Cowboys, or Nick Bosa for the 49ers. Having a great EDGE rusher unlocks the rest of the defense. This Colts defense, that had an elite season by the numbers, could have an even better year.

Kwiti Paye is a fine player (especially in the run game), but he's about to enter Year 5 and hasn't been the same dominant presence in pass defense. DeForest Buckner takes up a ton of space in the interior, but trading him would have massive benefits for the Colts. If this team could reach those numbers without a true EDGE threat, imagine how much better they'd be with one.

The Colts are much better off using the draft to address their wide receiver room and secondary. Given that, they would do well to target another Bosa in Joey Bosa of the Chargers. Bosa isn't quite on the same level as his younger brother due to injury, but he's still a game-changer that needs to be game-planned for. Adding Bosa on their already solid defensive lead to bring Indy to another level.

AJ Brown, Eagles, WR

Look, we're talking about the best players the Colts could target. That doesn't mean it has to be completely realistic, right?

Still, this trade isn't as far-fetched as one might think. After a brutally disappointing season for the Eagles, there's signs of discord on the team. AJ Brown has forced his way out of one team in the past. While it's a different scenario now, the Colts would be wise to try and capitalize on this window by inquiring about the ex-Titans WR.

Why would the Colts want to trade for a player like AJ Brown? Well, it boils down to the same reason why the Eagles traded for Brown in the first place. With Anthony Richardson emerging as a must-watch quarterback at least, giving the rookie QB an elite weapon becomes a must. We've seen plenty of examples of teams signing a big-name WR to pair with their up-and-coming QB.

Michael Pittman Jr showed last season that he has what it takes to be a game-changer, putting up elite numbers even without Richardson. Josh Downs had the best rookie WR season in Colts history. Alec Pierce was solid in stretches. None of them can compare to Brown, though. At his peak, Brown is a top-5 WR at worst in the league.

There might be qualms about spending a ton of money on wide receiver if the Colts trade for Brown. MPJ is also due a new contract, and his stellar play last season means that he'll have a high price tag. Still, the best time to splurge on wide receiver is when your quarterback is still in his rookie contract. Indianapolis would have