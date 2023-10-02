Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been proving why he was the fourth overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson never achieved his latest milestone. We're talking about two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

Anthony Richardson (@GVOaant) becomes the 1st quarterback in the Super Bowl era with a rushing touchdown in each of his first 3 career games. https://t.co/7y9FiESISM — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 1, 2023

Anthony Richardson became the first signal caller in the Super Bowl era to record a rushing touchdown in his first three career games. Richardson entered the record books after he scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Richardson leaped into the air and emphatically spiked the ball into the end zone afterward.

It seemed the Colts had no hope after the Rams built a 23-0 lead midway through the third quarter. However, Anthony Richardson singlehandedly carried Indy behind his back in the next 20 minutes.

Richardson showed he was a legitimate dual-threat quarterback in the Colts' valiant comeback. He threw touchdown passes to his tight ends Mo Allie-Cox and Drew Ogletree in the second half. Richardson's 35-yard touchdown pass to Allie-Cox was the best he has thrown in his NFL career to date. Anthony Richardson scrambled after the pocket collapsed, rolled to his right, and threw a beautiful spiral to Allie-Cox to put Indy on the board.

Regrettably, the Colts' comeback attempt fell short. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the game-winning touchdown pass to rookie wideout Puka Nacua in overtime.

Anthony Richardson cleared concussion protocol after sitting out Indy's overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Unfortunately, the Colts dug a deep hole against the Rams they couldn't get out of.

Nevertheless, Anthony Richardson has been building a reputation as one of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks along with Jalen Hurts. Expect both quarterbacks to give Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick a serious run for their money moving forward.