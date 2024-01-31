AJ Brown is feeling confident as the Eagles start to look forward toward next season.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up being one of the most puzzling teams in the NFL this season. They looked like the best team in the league for the first few months as the Eagles started the season 10-1, but the fall off was shocking to see. The Eagles ended up losing the division title race and getting into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They lost in the first round in blowout fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One player that took a slight step back this season for the Eagles was AJ Brown. He finished the year with 1,456 passing yards and seven touchdowns. It was still a solid season for Brown as those numbers as those numbers are good, but it was a little bit of a backwards step for Brown. He recently appeared on the Up and Adams Show to discuss last year, and the mindset going into the 2024 season.

“You can never let a hard time.. you got to remain true to who you are, you know, most importantly, so no, the sky is not falling for me, you know because the other guy on the other side of the screen (DeVonta Smith), I know the work he's about to put in his offseason to be better than he was this season and vice versa, he knows that with me as well,” AJ Brown said. “You know, you just gotta take it one day at a time and just continue to grow, you know, and let the chips fall where they may regardless of the expectation that people have of us. The only expectation that matters is yourself and your teammates and pushing each other.”

Brown and the Eagles didn't finish the season the way they wanted to, but if they were able to start the season 1o-1, they clearly have the talent to come back and be really good next season. It's unclear what the cause was for the big collapse in Philadelphia this year, but it would surprising if the Eagles aren't a top team in the NFL next season.