Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman spoke about the crucial games the team has down the stretch.

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 7-6 with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, and it was a crucial game in the playoff push for the team. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman got real on how crucial the upcoming games are for the team as they try to make the playoffs and potentially chase down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

“Yeah, there's a sense of urgency with every game from here on out,” Michael Pittman said, according to Myles Siimmons of Pro Football Talk. “Last game, we just didn't get it done. We were fortunate that everybody except Tennessee lost in the AFC South. We're kind of in the same spot, but we did miss an opportunity to gain ground.

The Jaguars have dropped two games against the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns over the last two weeks, opening up an opportunity for the Colts to make a run at the division title.

The Colts finish the season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. The games against the Steelers and Texans are huge, and it helps that those games are at home. All four of those games are winnable for Indianapolis, and if they could take advantage of those opportunities, they could make a surprise run at the AFC South title if the Jaguars falter down the stretch.

For Pittman and Indianapolis, this weekend against a Steelers team that is 7-6 and in the Wild Card race as well is crucial. A win this Sunday would take care of a lot for them.