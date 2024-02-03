Which players should the Jaguars trade for?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a disappointing 2023 NFL season where they fell short of the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Now, the team eyes a resurgence. Bolstered by emerging talents like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, cornerback Tyson Campbell, running back Travis Etienne Jr, and defensive end Josh Allen, the Jaguars are poised for future success. To sustain its momentum, Jacksonville must leverage the upcoming 2024 NFL offseason with strategic trades.

Among the potential acquisitions, two players stand out: Jonathan Allen and Marshon Lattimore. Allen, a defensive tackle for the Washington Commanders, promises to fortify the Jaguars' defensive line. For his part, Lattimore could anchor the team's secondary. Armed with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars possess the necessary draft capital to execute these pivotal trades. By securing Allen and Lattimore, Jacksonville can inch closer to playoff contention in the 2024 NFL season.

Jaguars' 2023 Season

Jacksonville endured a disappointing 2023 campaign. Yes, they matched their nine-win tally from 2022. However, they failed to secure a playoff berth this time around. Despite starting strong with an 8–3 record, the team suffered a late-season meltdown. They dropped five of their final six games. This slump cost them the AFC South division title to the Houston Texans. It culminated in a playoff absence following a Week 18 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

Offseason Considerations

Sure, it's uncommon for teams to entertain offers for a reliable 28-year-old left tackle like Cam Robinson. That said, the Jaguars could benefit from listening to potential trade proposals. Robinson is ranked 46th among tackles graded by PFF this season. As such, he presents as a potentially strong trade asset. This is especially true considering the emergence of Walker Little as a potential replacement. Trading Robinson could yield $16.1 million in savings for Jacksonville.

Exploring other trade options, moving Zay Jones could yield $4.4 million in savings. That could aid in the retention of pending free agent Calvin Ridley, who boasts a higher priority. In addition, ILB Chad Muma might draw interest from teams willing to offer a Day 3 pick in exchange. That's even with limited playing time with only 145 snaps this past season.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Jacksonville Jaguars must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Jonathan Allen, DT

A pressing concern for the Jaguars lies in their pass rush department, particularly with the impending changes to their edge-rusher lineup in 2024. Sure, Josh Allen stands out as a notable free agent. However, the statuses of K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot also loom uncertain as they approach free agency. Enter Jonathan Allen from the Washington Commanders.

This prospective deal reflects the distinct trajectories of the two teams. Jacksonville finds itself in the twilight of an era with Trevor Lawrence operating under a cost-effective rookie contract. Assuming the Jaguars exercise his fifth-year option for 2025, Lawrence's price tag is poised to skyrocket. With this in mind, the Jaguars aim to leverage the next two seasons to mount a competitive charge while maintaining cost control.

Sacrificing two picks to secure a game-changing interior defensive lineman like Allen aligns with this strategic vision. With two years remaining on his contract, Allen's acquisition presents a win-win scenario. The Jaguars would bolster their defensive front while the rebuilding Commanders would accrue $9.4 million in savings alongside valuable draft assets.

For Jacksonville, Allen represents more than a mere pass-rushing force at the tackle position. His presence promises to unleash the team's outside rushers and fortify a run defense that ranked average last season.

Marshon Lattimore, CB

Addressing the secondary emerges as another imperative for the Jaguars. In this regard, Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints emerges as a primary trade target. Remember that the Saints recently restructured Lattimore's contract. They adjusted the payment timeline for his bonus to coincide with the start of the season rather than the new league year, as confirmed by general manager Mickey Loomis during his end-of-season media briefing.

A trade prior to June 1 would burden New Orleans with over $30 million in dead money for Lattimore in 2024. Nevertheless, given the potential for robust draft pick compensation, a deal may still hold merit. Notably, the Miami Dolphins acquired Jalen Ramsey last March for a third-round pick. This is comparable to a possible Lattimore deal. It also underscores the significance of draft assets in such transactions.

On the surface, adding Lattimore while parting ways with a player like Darious Williams appears as a straightforward upgrade for the Jaguars. However, the significance of this move extends beyond mere roster adjustments. Keep in mind that Jacksonville recently appointed Ryan Nielsen as its new defensive coordinator. That's along with the potential addition of secondary coach Kris Richard. They both boast extensive experience within Dennis Allen's defensive scheme in New Orleans, including mentoring Lattimore. This intricate web of connections underscores the potential synergy between the Jaguars' coaching staff and Lattimore's skill set.

Looking Ahead

We fully expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to recalibrate for the 2024 NFL season. As such, strategic trades emerge as high priorities to fortify their roster and propel them back into playoff contention. Jonathan Allen's potential arrival offers a formidable boost to their pass rush, while Marshon Lattimore's addition promises to shore up their secondary with elite talent.

These targeted acquisitions not only address immediate roster needs. They also align with the Jaguars' long-term vision of leveraging Trevor Lawrence's tenure under a rookie contract. With astute moves in the offseason trade market, Jacksonville stands poised to turn the tide. With the right moves, they can emerge as a formidable force in the upcoming season. This can signal a new era of competitive resurgence in Jaguars football.