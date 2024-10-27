The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the middle of another postseason push. The team is also looking to capture the NFC South once again, and they had an opportunity to regain the division lead against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. Unfortunately, the Falcons came into Raymond James Stadium and beat the Bucs once again, this time by a final score of 31-26.

Multiple issues with the team were apparent in the matchup. For example, the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. When he's surrounded by his usual cadre of weapons, Mayfield is likely one of the better starting quarterbacks in the league. He's smart, efficient, tough and knows how to lead. Those are just some of the reasons why Tampa Bay's leadership, fronted by GM Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles, signed him to a three-year extension this past offseason.

However, Mayfield was without his top two receivers on Sunday. Mike Evans will likely be out for at least another game or two and could be off the field until after the bye week. Chris Godwin is now out for the season after dislocating his ankle. The former Penn State Nittany Lion could also leave in free agency, as his contract expires after this year.

Making a trade to address the depth at wide receiver, as well as one focusing on improving a pass rush that has been mediocre at best, are two possibilities that Licht and the Buccaneer brass will need to decide on. If they could acquire a true difference maker to supplement the pass rush, as well as someone who could contribute at receiver, would be a wise course of action. Where is the best place for Tampa Bay to start? Why not with the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the best edge rushers in football: former number one overall pick Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett would provide big boost to Buccaneers defense

The Bucs are 4-4 after another close loss to Atlanta. They are currently second in the division and face another tough matchup next week. This time, it's a trip to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Monday Night Football. After that, they come back to face the San Francisco 49ers, who represented the NFC in that Super Bowl. The bye week is on the other side of that matchup. It's safe to say that Garrett could definitely help the Bucs in both of those tilts. The question is, could they acquire him as soon as this week?

The trade deadline is just nine days away, so getting help in as soon as possible is paramount. If Tampa Bay can get Garrett in the door by Wednesday or Thursday this week, he could definitely play a factor in the Monday Night matchup against the defending champions. The Browns did win today against the Ravens, and yet, they are still in last place in the AFC North. Will they be willing to trade their best defender, and franchise player?

If they are indeed willing to do that, then Licht has to inquire about bringing him to Tampa. It would likely take quite a few picks, and it is well known how much the general manager and his front office loves their draft selections. Yet, for a chance to get back to the playoffs and make another run at the Lombardi Trophy, isn't it worth pulling the trigger? With all the talent still left on this team, and a wide-open NFC, anything is possible.

Kendrick Bourne could fill hole at receiver for Buccaneers

Losing Evans and Godwin in quick succession was a big blow for the Tampa Bay offense. Hopefully, Evans will be back sooner rather than later. He signed a two-year extension with the team this past offseason and is the top target for this Buccaneers team. When he went down with the injury in the Monday Night Football loss to the Ravens, it felt as if the wind was taken out of the team's sails. As for Godwin, the Bucs hope he will be back with the team next season and beyond.

Pursuing a receiver like Bourne wouldn't be too bad of a replacement, especially for Godwin. The New England Patriot is in the first campaign of a three-season pact, and has a manageable cap hit of $7.9 million in each of the next two seasons. The hit for this season is even smaller, as he's making $3.25 million this year. He only has four catches for 29 yards on the campaign and could use a fresh start.

Why not in Tampa Bay? He's a slot dynamo and has had multiple 70+ catch seasons in the past. He has experience in San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, which is an offshoot of what Liam Coen runs for the Buccaneers. He would likely become a trusted target for Mayfield, and a solid third option for the offense at full strength. For now though, he can help some young receivers who could use some veteran leadership, especially with Evans out for at least another week or two.