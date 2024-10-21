Though it's only mid-October, it's doesn't feel all that premature to say that the Cleveland Browns season is already in the bag. The Browns are 1-6, down to their backup quarterback(s) — who may actually turn out to be better than their previous starter, Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season with a torn achilles — and just traded away their most reliable pass-catcher, Amari Cooper.

This leaves fans in Cleveland to wonder ‘what next,' but it turns out it's not just fans who are asking this question. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, teams around the league have gotten their fishing poles out with hopes of being able to catch a big fish who has been swimming around Cleveland for seven years now.

“The Browns will get phone calls now, based on their 1–6 record and the fact that they just offloaded Cooper. I don’t think they’ll move Myles Garrett (but some fishing has taken place; anyone can call), Denzel Ward or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But guys such as Za’Darius Smith or Jack Conklin would have value to others and could be more realistic targets.”

Myles Garrett has been banged up all season long, but it makes sense that any team with Super Bowl aspirations would be calling Cleveland to find out if there's a price point they would be willing to meet for the five-time All-Pro. If he's even remotely close to 100 percent, Garrett is the type of player who could swing a big game, and therefore, a Super Bowl title.

Could Myles Garrett's tenure with the Cleveland Browns come to an end?

Frankly, with all of the bad press and acrimony that the Browns have already accrued around the league, and especially with their own fanbase throughout the entire Deshaun Watson fiasco, it would be a stunning development if the Cleveland decided to move Myles Garrett ahead of the November 5th trade deadline. This is a football town, and Myles Garrett is probably the most popular player on the Browns. If he's not, then the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is certainly their best player.

While doing my due-diligence for this piece, I consulted with a family member who is a lifelong Clevelander and Browns fan. He said he believed that Garrett was the most popular athlete in Cleveland right now, while conceding that Nick Chubb and Jose Ramirez could give him a run for his money. But you want to know how much Cleveland loves Myles Garrett? Here's what my Cleveland source — that's right, I've got sources! — said about the Browns potentially trading Garrett:

“I hope for his sake he gets traded. Wasting his talent and the prime of his career in Cleveland.”

That's love right there, and ultimately, that's probably why Myles Garrett won't be traded.