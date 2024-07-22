When it comes to Philadelphia Eagles defensive linemen in 2023, few were afforded the same national spotlight as Jalen Carter, the ninth overall pick in the draft out of Georgia.

Widely considered the best defensive player in the 2023 class, with Will Anderson Jr. edging him out only because of the Bulldogs' off-the-field issues, Carter landed on a veteran defensive line with enough structure to ease his transition to the pros and excelled within that framework, looking like an early candidate for Rookie of the Year while picking up 3.5 sacks in the first five weeks of the season. While Carter's dominance fell off down the stretch, there's little reason to believe he shouldn't be the Eagles' new defensive star, perfectly filling the shoes of recently retired $100 million man Fletcher Cox.

And yet, while Carter was running wild and earning massive goodwill around the NFL, there was another former Bulldog who flew a bit more under the radar for the Eagles despite being the biggest player on the team: Jordan Davis.

Widely expected to become one of the fixtures of the Eagles' defense heading into the future after coming off the board at pick 13 in the 2022 NFL draft as a massive nose tackle who somehow ran a sub 4.8 40 at 341 pounds, Davis has been incredibly inconsistent as a pro, looking like an all-world force on one snap and then looking tired on the next. Though he theoretically has the athletic abilities to play on every down, with the power, height, and athletic testing numbers to play defensive tackle in a 3-4 or a 4-3 base front, Davis was routinely taken on the field on money downs and looked more like a rotational piece than the sort of defensive star who can shine long-term next to Carter long-term.

If the Eagles defensive front is going to shine in 2024, they need Davis to step up and become the sort of consistent star they drafted him to be, as his unique player profile could be an absolute force for Philadelphia if he hits his ceiling.

At 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, and with a massive 81.125-inch wingspan, Davis is one of the biggest defensive linemen in the NFL and possesses a unique ability to occupy multiple blockers up front against both the run and the pass. Sure, he has the burst to blast through offensive lines and either take down a rusher or sack the quarterback, but he can also draw double teams and free up other rushers to get either open looks or easy options heading into the backfield. If Davis can become that player and force opposing offensive coordinators to keep a special eye on him every snap, it will only make things easier for Carter and company heading into the future.

Jordan Davis believes he can excel in the Eagles' new defense

After watching his impact and output fall off in a disappointing way down the stretch last season, Davis will now be tasked with manning the middle of one of the premier defensive fronts in the NFL, with the OG architect of the scheme, Vic Fangio, calling the shows.

Speaking with reporters about the difference between Fangio and the not-so-dynamic duo of Sean Desi and Matt Patricia from last season, Davis boldly declared that no matter what front Philly decides to run, he wants to be a dynamic force in the middle of the defensive line.

“Being at my best and being the anchor of the defense. I want to make sure that middle is locked down. Whatever scheme we're playing — 3-4, 4-3 — it doesn't matter. If I'm on the field, I wanna make sure I hold it down,” Davis told reporters via NFL.com. “Definitely, I'll be able to answer the call. I know what's required of me. I know Vic's leaning on me, I know the D-line's leaning on us. So, I definitely think I'll be able to handle it. That's what I'm working for. Nobody's coming to save us now. So, we've got to put the load on our backs… It's just everybody. We've got more that's expected of us, so we've got to go out there and show it.”

In 2023, there were a number of factors that sort of allowed Davis to fly under the radar during his up-and-down sophomore season, from the presence of Cox, to the emergence of Carter, and the general defensive issues that plagued the team down the stretch. In 2024, Cox is gone, Carter has arrived, and the schematic issues that plagued the team last fall should be remedied by the presence of Fangio as the team's new defensive coordinator. If Davis can step up, he can be the sort of defensive lynchpin Howie Roseman targeted over All-Pro defensive back Kyle Hamilton in 2022 and allow Carter, Bryce Huff, and company to run wild. If, however, he continues to be an up-and-down player, it's worth wondering if he will earn a second deal in Philadelphia or may have to move elsewhere to secure the sort of financial compensation his camp desires.