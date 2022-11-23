Published November 23, 2022

By Rachel Strand · 3 min read

Instead of having back to back wins, the Denver Broncos found themselves back in the loss column after Week 11. Anytime the Broncos lose to their long-time bitter rival the Las Vegas Raiders, the loss stings even more. Unfortunately for the Broncos, this marks the second loss to the Raiders on the season. Being swept by any division rival sucks, but when your division rival is coached by your former (and seriously hated) head coach, the sweep is insanely painful.

Like every Broncos loss this season, there is plenty of blame to go around. Let’s discuss the Broncos most responsible for the Week 11 loss.

2. RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon’s play has steadily declined over the past few seasons. The veteran took a backseat to a younger, and frankly better, running back in Javonte Williams. Unfortunately for Williams, he suffered a season ending ACL tear a few weeks into the season. This injury thrust Gordon right back into the starting role. And honestly, he kind of fumbled the bag (literally and figuratively.)

Gordon has had an incredibly difficult time holding onto the ball in 2022. It could be argued that some of Gordon’s fumbles have cost the Broncos some games this season. Despite the serious issue with fumbles, for some reason head coach Nathaniel Hackett still gave Gordon snaps.

In the game against the Raiders, Latavius Murray was primarily used and found some success. The Broncos marched down the field and found themselves on the doorstep of the endzone. In a baffling move, Gordon was used in an attempt to run the ball up the middle in the endzone. Gordon would end up fumbling the ball, but the Broncos somehow managed to recover it. The recovery didn’t matter though, as the fumble seriously killed the momentum of the drive. To add further insult to injury, Brandon McManus’ field goal attempt would be blocked, leaving the Broncos with zero points on a promising drive.

#Broncos fans never really warmed to Melvin Gordon. Whether it was the 12 fumbles (9 lost) or his personality he just didn't click despite the 2,222 rushing yards (594 receiving) & 22 total TDs. It was probably time to move on but I dont really understand why we need victory laps — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) November 21, 2022

The Broncos (and frankly their fans as well) had seen enough. Gordon would find himself waived the following day. Had the Broncos scored a touchdown, there is a high likelihood they would have ended up on the winning side of things. But instead, Melvin Gordon’s tenure in Denver is abruptly over and the Broncos find themselves in the basement of the AFC West.

1. CB Patrick Surtain

It’s actually pretty heartbreaking to have to put Patrick Surtain on this list. Surtain has been one of the best performing cornerbacks in the league this year. Prior to Week 11, PFF had given the young corner an impressive grade of 87.2 and an even better grade of 92.0 in single coverage.

Patrick Surtain II in single coverage this season: 🔸 92.0 coverage grade

🔸 5 forced incompletions

🔸 45.8 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/lh2MHvbfwR — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2022

The battle between Surtain and Raiders WR Davante Adams was truly a fun one to watch for Broncos and Raiders fans alike in Week 11. But every player in the league will eventually have their bad games. And Sunday was unfortunately a rough day for Surtain. In overtime, the Raiders were given first possession and could win the game on a touchdown. In the worst scenario possible, Surtain blew the coverage, and Adams ran past him for the wide open catch and score for the win.

Friendly reminder: Patrick Surtain is in only his second year in the league. Surtain has been on an incredible tilt this season. He is even deserving of a Pro Bowl nod. But again, the occasional bad game will happen for every great player. But thankfully, Surtain will likely bounce back and continue to have a great season.