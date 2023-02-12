The time for trades is over in the NBA, yet the Boston Celtics still have an open roster spot following an insanely active trade deadline. While the Celtics only made one move for big man Mike Muscala, there are plenty of potential buyout candidates around the league.

With Muscala, Boston’s front office likely won’t target additional center depth, so it could shift its sights on another wing. This could add more shooting around All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and simply contribute to the team’s talented, but frequently injured, roster.

The 2o23 deadline shuffled more players than any other deadline in NBA history, meaning that although many contract buyouts aren’t official yet, there will be plenty to come. Here are two of the best potential buyout candidates that could bolster the first-place Celtics.

2. Danny Green, Houston Rockets

NBA veteran Danny Green has traveled around the league, as the current Houston Rocket has played for four other teams in his last five seasons. However, the sharp-shooting wing is a threat from deep that could complement Boston’s offense, as he’s converted on 39.9% of his triples during his lengthy career. Last season, when he was still with the Philadelphia 76ers, Green drained 1.7 3-pointers per game on 38% accuracy across 62 games (28 starts).

Although the 35-year-old is coming off a torn ACL from last season’s playoffs and has only played in three games during the 2022-23 campaign, the C’s are reportedly looking at his availability. The three-time NBA champion has loads of postseason experience and obvious shot-making ability, so it makes sense that Boston may target him for a potential title run.

Danny Green Ranger always showed out in the NBA Playoffs. (2014) pic.twitter.com/txiNInymQY — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) June 6, 2019

Since the Houston Rockets are in the midst of a rebuild, Green would likely want to be elsewhere in the twilight of his career. A chance to join the league-leading Celtics could be enticing for him.

1. Will Barton, Washington Wizards

As opposed to Green, Will Barton has played 40 games this season for the Washington Wizards and could be on the buyout market very soon. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 32-year-old wing is already in the process of becoming a free agent:

“ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago.”

He hasn’t lit it up in D.C. this season, yet he’s averaging a respectable 7.7 points per game in just 19.6 minutes. Plus, he’s shooting 38% from deep and has proven to be pretty durable over his 12-year career. Per 36 minutes, Barton is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, so far in the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

His former success with the Denver Nuggets is something to monitor as well, as he’s clearly able to contribute to a playoff team. In last year’s playoffs, he even started and led the team in minutes over two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and others. That same postseason, the former Memphis Tigers star averaged 13.8 points while shooting 39.3% from behind the arc, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Barton isn’t an elite defender, but Boston doesn’t necessarily need a defensive stalwart. The C’s could simply use another wing to get them through a regular season that’s given them plenty of minor injuries–that have especially stacked up as of late.