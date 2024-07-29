Crossing one major hurdle recently, the Atlanta Falcons learned quarterback Kirk Cousins would be medically cleared for training camp. And they have a plan to get running back Bijan Robinson more involved. Now they are getting down to the business of watching training camp battles ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

And two of the biggest battles are taking place on the defensive side of the ball. Included in the mix is the competition between DeMarcco Hellams and Richie Grant at the strong safety position. Those players are trying to earn a starting spot alongside All-Pro free safety Jessie Bates III.

Grant came to the Falcons in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He became a full-time starter in 2022, totaling 123 tackles that season and following up with 103 last year. Over those two seasons he had three interceptions. Meanwhile, Hellams, a seventh-round pick in 2023, made four starts. He came up with 40 tackles.

Falcons CB Richie Grant hoping to reach potential

Being picked in the second round carries expectations, and Grant is still trying to live up to the hype. He received good numbers from Pro Football Focus as a pass rusher (76.6) and an adequate rating as a run defender (62.5). However, he fared poorly in coverage (42.4).

Also, Grant is in the final year of his rookie contract. That makes his status uncertain if the Falcons don’t want to commit to him long term. One good thing for him is a decent endorsement from new head coach Raheem Morris, who told si.com his opinion has changed.

“I told Richie when I got here that I was wrong on him,” Morris said. “I didn't think he was as good a player as he is. And he's played really well and does some good things, tackles strong. I was in another place, obviously, when I evaluated him. But he's shown me a lot of really good things on tape.”

So where does that leave Hellams? Boosting his chances, he finished strong in 2023. Numbers matter in the NFL, and Hellams limited opposing quarterbacks to a 70.1 passer rating while targeting him in coverage. Hellams came into the league with a good reputation out of Alabama, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him exceed his draft status.

Falcons defensive assistant Dave Huxtable told si.com Hellams naturally gravitates to the football.

“DeMarcco, he's a worker,” Huxtable said. “He's learned how to work with a good work ethic, and I think he's done a great job coming here, learning the system, maybe some new techniques, some new fundamentals. I think he's picked those things up really well.”

There’s another battle going on in secondary

Atlanta isn’t lock, stock, and set at the cornerback position — at least on one side, that is. It’s no doubt A.J. Terrell will start.

A first-round pick in 2020, Terrell has been a starter from the get-go. He made second-team All-Pro in 2021, totaling 81 tackles, defending 16 passes, and collecting three interceptions. His tackle numbers have slipped over the past two seasons (47 and 45), but he continues to be a strong factor in pass defense. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 74.6 in coverage.

But who is the man on the other side? Clark Phillips III is listed atop the depth chart, but Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Natrone Brooks, and Antonio Hamilton Sr. are fighting for a chance. Phillips III and Hughes appear to be leading the pack, but it’s a tight battle between those two guys.

Phillips came to the Falcons as a fourth-round pick in 2023. He started five games as a rookie and looked solid at times. As for Hughes, he’s a six-year veteran who is with his fourth team. In those seasons, he has never started more than six games and totaled only three interceptions.

Morris told wsav.com he thinks Phillips has the right makeup to be a successful NFL cornerback.

“The detail, the serious demeanor — he’s always smiling, but he’s dead serious at all times,” Morris said. “You love the nature of the human. He’s just built for football, and you can just tell. I’m sure he goes to the grocery store thinking about football. He’s got a little bit of alien to him in that way. That’s what I love about that young man.”

What does Hughes think about his chances?

As for Hughes, he told atlantafalcons.com he’s all-in for the competition.

“Friendly competition brings out the best in all of us,” Hughes said. “Not shying away from that is going to help everybody.”

Last year, Hughes played more at nickel back. He said he’s fine with any role as long as the Falcons win games.

“I love to win, so whatever I could do to help my team win,” Hughes said, “I'm all in for it. “I know what I can bring to the table, I know ways that I can help this team. Whatever coach needs me to do — I'll do it.”

New Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood said he likes what Hughes has shown thus far.

“He's a good football player, and smart in the meeting room,” Hood said. “He's a leader. You forget that he's been around for a while, right? He's been fun to coach and be around and pick his brain.”

How does Atlanta's defense rank overall?

It's a tough road for the Falcons, who rank No. 27 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk.

And even though they hired the defensive-minded Morris, the talent level isn't top notch. On the plus side, the Falcons made nice strides as a unit last year. And with the potential for improved play on the offensive side of the ball, maybe the defense can soar into the upper half of the league rankings if things fall into place in 2024.