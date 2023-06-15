The Denver Broncos are a team filled with talented players, but have struggled mightily to translate that talent into winning seasons. While the Broncos' roster currently sits at 90 players, there are two hidden gems that deserve recognition. These players have quietly been making significant contributions to the team's success, and it's time to shed light on their skills and impact. Let's take a closer look at these hidden gems and the potential they hold for the Broncos.

Quinn Meinerz – Offensive Lineman

At first glance, Meinerz's story seems improbable. The Wisconsin native played college football at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, a school not typically known for producing NFL talent. Yet despite the odds, Meinerz impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and earned himself a spot as the 98th overall pick in the 2021 draft. With Meinerz being selected, he became the highest-drafted football player from Wisconsin-Whitewater and the first player drafted since 2007.

When Meinerz first donned the orange and blue, it didn't take long for him to start turning heads at practice. On top of his impressive practices, Meinerz was also turning heads for his desired way to wear his jersey, which was fully exposing his belly. This quickly earned him the nickname “The Belly” from fans.

Meinerz found himself in a starting role in his rookie season, starting nine games. In 2022, he started 13 games. Due to some minor injuries, Meinerz hasn't played a full season just yet. Expect Meinerz to be a day-one starter for the 2023 season, though.

At 6'3″ and 320 pounds, he's an imposing figure on the field, capable of bulldozing through opposing defenses. Meinerz also possesses a surprising level of athleticism and agility for a player his size, making him a versatile asset for the Broncos' offensive line. PFF gave Meinerz a solid 67.4 score in his rookie season, and he improved upon that in his second year, earning an impressive 77.7 grade.

It won't take much longer for the league to realize just how much of a steal Meinerz was in the 2021 draft.

KJ Hamler – Wide Reciever

Hamler making this list might be a bit of a controversial take.

Hamler was drafted by the Broncos in the second round, 46th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 5'9″ wide receiver was electric at Penn State, where he had a knack for breaking off huge plays and returning punts and kicks for touchdowns. The receiver's speed was just too enticing for the Broncos to pass on. The Broncos were tormented by the speed of division rival Tyreek Hill while he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, so they tried to see if they could find a Hill of their own.

Unfortunately for Hamler, his journey in the NFL has been marred with injuries. He's suffered multiple ACL and hamstring-related injuries, which has kept him off the field for a good portion of his career.

But when Hamler has been on the field, he has been absolutely electric. What he lacks in physical stature, he more than makes up for in speed and agility. Hamler has the kind of quick-twitch movements that make defenders look silly. With an average speed of over 20 mph, he's one of the fastest players on the field at any given time.

Hamler is entering an incredibly important, make-or-break year with the Broncos. If he cannot stay healthy and stay on the field, there is a good chance 2023 could be his last in Denver. Many fans are rooting for his success, as his expressive and fun personality brings a lot of positive energy to the team.

If both Quinn Meinerz and KJ Hamler play up to their potential in 2023, this could be a much-improved Denver Broncos squad.