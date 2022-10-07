2 reasons Warriors must not trade Draymond Green despite vicious Jordan Poole punch

The Golden State Warriors have quite the controversy on their hands currently. It was reported that Draymond Green could be the subject of a suspension from the Warriors for a recent altercation that took place with Jordan Poole at a team practice. Golden State ultimately decided to not suspend Green, and it seemed like the incident was in the past.

Then the video of the incident came out today, and the NBA world went crazy. Green lands a clean punch on Poole, and he quickly drops to the floor as a result of the blow from Green. Everyone chimed in with their opinion on the incident, and it seems like the Warriors may have an issue to deal with when it comes to Green.

Green has always been one to get in trouble, but this incident feels like it could force the Warriors to move on from Green. Combine this with his contract drama from this offseason, and maybe the Warriors could decide it’s time to move on from Green. Despite this fight going public now, here are two big reasons why Golden State should hold off on trading Green despite his latest controversy.

2. Draymond Green is still one of the best defensive players in the league

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has been known for his defensive capabilities rather than his offensive skills. Green is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league, and for good reason. He can pester whoever he is guarding, and he can guard any player he wants. Green’s ability to guard one-through-five on the court is part of what makes him so dangerous defensively.

Offensively, Green is a facilitator primarily now rather than a scorer. He averaged 7.5 points per game last season on just 5.6 shots per game, but he dished out seven assists per game to make up for his lack of scoring. Green knows his role, and he plays it perfectly.

Draymond Green’s main contributions come on defense, where he’s still among the elite. Green averaged over a steal and a block per game last season, while also bringing in 7.3 rebounds per game. Green’s productivity may not be seen in the box score, but you simply need to watch him play to understand it.

Let’s look at the most recent NBA Finals for example. Green averaged just 6.2 points per game throughout the series, and shot an ugly 33.3 percent from the floor. But he managed to stay on the floor because he was pestering whoever he found himself on on defense. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were his most frequent assignments, and it’s no surprise that Tatum got virtually nothing going throughout the series on offense with Green on him.

The incident is unacceptable, yes, but Draymond Green’s production makes it nearly impossible for him to be traded. There isn’t another player like him in the league, and he’s become a mightily important piece of their team. Trading him right before the start of the season may be a blow that would prevent Golden State from repeating as champions this season.

1. Draymond Green is a key piece of the Warriors current core

It may seem ironic to say after watching the video of Draymond Green lighting up Poole, but Green is a huge part of the Warriors core off the court. Alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Green has been with the Warriors throughout their recent dynastic run. That’s part of what makes them so dangerous year in and year out.

Curry, Thompson, and Green are the core group that keeps the Warriors running. With Curry and Thompson leading the offensive charge, and Green leading things on defense, Golden State is in a prime position to continue their success moving forward this season. Breaking that up would potentially result in breaking up that dynasty.

It’s clear Green isn’t on everybody’s good side in the locker room right now, but you can bet Curry and Thompson don’t want to see Green get traded as a result of this incident. Curry and Thompson know that Golden State needs Green on the court with them if they want to win another title. Trading him would deal a serious blow to the Warriors title hopes.

You can bet a trade of Green would make Curry and Thompson, the two most important pieces of the current Warriors team, unhappy, thus creating another multitude of problems the Warriors would have to deal with. Golden State can suspend or fine Green and deal with this internally and move forward, but trading Green feels like a vital mistake. It’s understandable if this is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, but if the Warriors want to have a shot at winning a title, they can’t afford to trade Draymond Green.