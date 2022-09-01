2022 College Football Odds: Miami over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Miami over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

Mama called.

When a coach has a strong, close relationship with a school — either as an alumnus (in most cases) or through family ties or a powerful bond with the community — it’s hard to say no to “mama” when the school needs a new head coach and makes a request.

Bear Bryant returned to Alabama to coach the Crimson Tide after his stints at Kentucky and Texas A&M. Mama called.

Steve Spurrier returned to Florida to coach the Gators after his great run at Duke in the late 1980s. Mama called.

So it also is with Mario Cristobal. The Oregon Ducks’ head coach won a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl in the 2019 season. He recruited extremely well. He built the Oregon program after it fell off the pace for a few years following the departure of 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. Yet, when it became clear that Miami had run out of patience with coach Manny Diaz last season, everyone knew that a door was going to open.

Mama was going to call.

Mario Cristobal answered the call and came home to Miami, the place where he grew up. This is the place where Cristobal played for a national championship Hurricane team. Family is there. Heritage is there. Cristobal was not going to leave Oregon for most jobs, but the Miami job was one of only two jobs he would legitimately consider. The other was Alabama, but Nick Saban isn’t going anywhere. Miami asked, Cristobal answered. Now a very exciting era could be about to emerge in Coral Gables at The U.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Miami Over/Under Win Total Odds

Miami Hurricanes:

Over: 9 (+105)

Under: 9 (-130)

Why Miami Will Win 10 Games

The Hurricanes have a loaded coaching staff. Cristobal was able to lure Josh Gattis from Michigan to Miami. Gattis is the offensive coordinator who helped Jim Harbaugh break through and finally beat Ohio State. Cristobal was able to convince him to make the move to Miami. Cristobal also brought Charlie Strong onto his staff. Charlie Strong is the former head coach at Louisville and Texas, but in terms of coaching credentials, the best item on Strong’s resume is that he won the national championship at Florida as Urban Meyer’s defensive coordinator. Cristobal is surrounding himself with smart people, and that’s part of being a very good head coach. Miami should dominate most of the ACC Coastal Division, the only real challenges being Pittsburgh and Virginia. Yet, Miami will and should be favored against those two schools, since Tyler Van Dyke gives The U a lot of upside at quarterback. Gattis should work well with him. The defense won’t need to be dominant if the offense does its job. Miami can probably go 7-1 in the ACC and reach 10 wins.

Why Miami Won’t Win 10 Games

Is Tyler Van Dyke fully proven? Not quite. He did have a very impressive season in 2021, but we have to remember that he was thrown into the starting lineup after the original starter, D’Eriq King, got hurt. Van Dyke forged a relationship with previous offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, but now he has to start over with Gattis. It might not work. All these moving parts might not come together in the first year of the Cristobal era. Pittsburgh has a lot of depth on its roster. Virginia, with Brennan Armstrong, has a better quarterback situation than Miami does. The U could go 9-3 and yet fail to hit the over on the win total. It’s very possible.

Final Miami Win Total Prediction

While Mario Cristobal has his flaws as a coach, his energy and recruiting skills have boosted Miami in the offseason. Plus, having good assistant coaches should minimize Cristobal’s own weaknesses. Miami will go 10-2.

Final Miami Win Total Prediction: Over 9 (+105)