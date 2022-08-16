2022 NFL Odds: Baltimore Ravens over/under win total prediction

The Baltimore Ravens are a team to pay attention to in the AFC North Division. Let’s take a look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Ravens’ over/under win total prediction.

The Ravens are currently the favorite to win the strong AFC North Division. This is a group of teams that proved a lot over the last few years. The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a loss to the Rams in the Super Bowl, while the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs last season. The Cleveland Browns are ready to make a huge jump but will need to prove a lot of people wrong during the process. That leaves the Ravens, who even though didn’t make the playoffs last year, still have a stacked roster that showed lots of success when healthy.

The Ravens are counting on Lamar Jackson to stay healthy and if he does that gives them a much-needed leader on the field. The former MVP will need to lead the offense that is now without star receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Ravens Over/Under Win Total Odds

Baltimore Ravens:

Over: 10.5 (+100)

Under: 10.5 (-120)

Why The Ravens Will Win 11 Games

Winning 11 games this season will not be easy, but the Ravens have the best chance out of anyone in the division. Jackson proved he was an MVP-caliber player once again last season during the games that he did play in. However, a bone bruise in the ankle basically shut down his season and he missed the final four games. The team missed out on the postseason because of it but showed a lot of heart over the course of the season. They lost all their running backs and cornerback Marcus Peters to the season before it even started. Yet, they still played very well.

The defense is stacked with elite players at every position. All four spots in the secondary are filled with elite talent in Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams, and Chuck Clark. The linebacker core contains former rookie sensation Patrick Queen and Tyus Bowser. Calais Campbell will hold down the d-line unit and I’m sure every other player will make some noise at some point this year. This is a defense that will shut down opposing offenses and they have proved it over the last few seasons.

The offense will pick up the pace this year with the run game. With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards set to return and make an impact, the offense should thrive in the run game with Jackson at the helm. The offensive line deserves some credit as well with stars like Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler, and rookie Tyler Linderbaum set to start at center. Of course, Mark Andrews is coming off of a huge year and was arguably the top receiving TE of the season.

Why The Ravens Won’t Win 11 Games

The weakest part about this group is the receiver core without Brown there any longer. It will be tough to get major production out of them as they don’t have much experience. Rashod Bateman leads the group but their primary pass catcher will be Andrews. I’m sure the offense will find ways to get them involved but teams will stack the box knowing the ravens are likely to carry the rock.

Every divisional matchup will be a dog fight. The Browns, Bengals, and Steelers are all fighting to make the playoffs this year and all four teams have a chance at it. These teams contain elite defenses that will make it tough for Jackson to continue to dominate when they are preparing for it.

Outside of the division, the Ravens will be playing the AFC East to start out the campaign. They host the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, while traveling to New York and New England during weeks 1-4. It’s not very often you see a team play all four teams in a division AND to start out the season. The Black Birds will later play at Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers followed by a trip to New Orleans to play the Saints. The schedule isn’t an easy one and so betting on them to win 11 of the 17 games played might be a risky bet.

Final Ravens Win Total Prediction

I like the Ravens to make the playoffs and to have a successful season. They might even win the division. However, winning 11 games is a tough bet to count on with how tough the AFC is. I think a 10-win season is their peak just because of how close all of their games will be. They finished 2021 with an (8-9) record.

Final Ravens Win Total Prediction: Under 10.5 (-120)