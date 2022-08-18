2022 NFL Odds: Chicago Bears over/under win total prediction

The Chicago Bears are hoping for a better 2022 season! Let’s talk about FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Bears’ over/under win total prediction.

2021 was disappointing for the Bears and nothing really went right for them at all. When the fans heard Justin Fields’ name called on draft night last year, they knew that their time of mediocre play at QB was coming to an end. However, Fields’ rookie season didn’t live up to expectations but there is still plenty of time for him to settle in and become a franchise QB. This season will likely be similar to last year, as there isn’t much hype around this organization at the moment. They are in a rebuild mode and will need some more talent until they can be ready to compete again. All eyes will be on Fields as he starts his sophomore campaign.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Bears Over/Under Win Total Odds

Chicago Bears:

Over: 5.5 (-145)

Under: 5.5 (+125)

Why The Bears Will Win 6 Games

The schedule isn’t very difficult for them to sneak away with six wins. After a tough start to the season playing the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, the schedule gets easier for a short time. The Bears will play the Texans, Giants, Vikings, and Commanders in a 4-game span. Those are all winnable games and if they can find a way to find a groove early on in this season, they could start out hot and win at least three of those four games. They end the season with the Lions and Vikings and if they take advantage of those winnable games then they might be able to reach six wins.

The run game is going to be very important for the Bears this year. It will be a collective unit led by David Montgomery. With the receiver room thin of experience, the run game will be what leads the Bears to success. The offensive line did not protect Fields at all last year and that will likely be much of the same. So don’t expect Fields to drop back and pass more often than not.

Why The Bears Won’t Win 6 Games

If you are looking at this roster on paper, then you know winning six games is a stretch. They won six games last year going (6-11) and finished third in the NFC North. They lost some crucial players during the offseason that really will hurt them on both sides of the ball. Allen Robinson II didn’t play to the level he was capable of in Chicago and therefore took his talents to the LA Rams in the offseason. Another stud who left for LA was Khalil Mack who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers days after the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade. The defense lost Akiem Hicks to the Tampa bay Buccaneers as well.

The defense is no longer what it was a few seasons ago when many considered them one of the top defenses in the league. Now, they are at risk of losing another star in Roquan Smith, who can’t get his name out of the headlines during training camp. With Eddie Jackson and Robert Quinn the only veterans on this defense, that isn’t a good sign moving forward.

Another reason why it would be tough for them to win six games is they just don’t have the experience they used to have on both sides of the ball. Fields and the offense are going to struggle at times with the lack of leadership.

Final Bears Win Total Prediction

I want the Bears to succeed especially with Fields at the helm. However, I do not see them having much success this season. Take the under here as it will be a long year for the Bears.

Final Bears Win Total Prediction: Under 5.5 (+125)