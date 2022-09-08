2022 NFL Odds: New York Jets over/under win total prediction

The New York Jets enter another season hoping they can put their failures in the past and actually make the playoffs. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Jets’ over/under win total.

Things started badly for the Jets last month when Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury that will keep him out until Week 4. New York will rely on Joe Flacco to keep them afloat as they navigate another hurdle in the long list of limitations they have endured over the years.

Robert Saleh returns as head coach and will look to improve upon his 4-13 rebut mark. However, things will get tough without his starting quarterback at the helm and many new pieces. There is some positive news: the Jets had two victories over legitimate contenders last season, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans. They must prove they can win more games as their division gets more challenging and the schedule gets rockier.

One thing the Jets must get better at is the Xs and Os. Yes, they fought hard for Coach Saleh. Ultimately, that will not get it done in the NFL, as they must also execute plays. New York had a solid draft, including taking what some felt was the top receiver in the draft in Garrett Wilson. Now, they must go out and show that these new pieces fit.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Jets Over/Under Win Total Odds

New York Jets:

Over: 5.5 (-145)

Under: 5.5 (+125)

Why The Jets Will Win Six Games

It is time to assume that everything will go right. For example, Flacco plays well, and the Jets stun his old team, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 1 with an outstanding performance offensively while also keeping Lamar Jackson down. Then, they win three of four against the Cleveland Browns, Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins. Only in this scenario could a good season happen for the Jets.

New York has a solid running-back cast, led by Michael Carter. Last year, Carter rushed for 639 yards and four touchdowns. The Jets also brought back Tevin Coleman as a backup, and he ran for 356 yards but failed to see the endzone. Additionally, they drafted Breece Hall in the second round. He is a player the Jets feel can carry them offensively with his elusiveness and agility.

The Jets have a solid core on the offensive line, and they feel it will get better. Yes, Mekhi Beckton injured himself again. However, New York signed Duane Brown to replace him. Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker provide great blocking for the running game. Also, center Connor McGovern is solid.

Wilson is their centerpiece, but Elijah Moore is their dangerous second-round pick. Moreover, he had fantastic route-running with good hands and the ability to evade tackles after the catch. Corey Davis is the guy that can catch anything in traffic. Meanwhile, the tight end spot additions are not bad, as C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin join the fray.

The Jets drafted Jermaine Johnson to join an already-talented defensive line. Quinnen Williams is a good player, recording six sacks and 107 tackles last year. Likewise, Solomon Thomas is an excellent player to have as a backup. Additionally, they are getting Carl Lawson back.

The Jets will win six games because they will have a vastly improved offense and a solid defensive line that can rush the quarterback and create turnovers. Moreover, it will help them win games they did not a season ago.

Why The Jets Won’t Win Six Games

There are still issues everywhere. Significantly, can Wilson improve once he returns? Wilson threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021. Now, he is out until Week 4. Will his knee injury affect how he plays? Flacco is a statue and has no mobility. There are questions about whether he can keep the ship afloat.

Then, there is the defense. Yes, the defensive line is solid. However, who is going to deliver at linebacker other than C.J. Mosley? The secondary has holes, and the Jets added Sauce Gardner in the first round. D.J. Reed came over from the Seattle Seahawks, but he is not an elite cornerback.

The Jets will not win six games because they are still relatively young and inexperienced. Also, they do not have the best coaching.

Final Jets Win Total Prediction

Aside from their division, the Jets face the AFC North and the NFC North. They might defeat the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. However, winning at Lambeau Field seems unlikely. New York also has six games against their division, which is pretty solid. Everything must go right for the Jets to make the playoffs, let alone win six games. It is why they will ultimately struggle and flatline again.

Final Jets Win Total Prediction: Under: 5.5 (+125)