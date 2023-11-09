Ahead of Week 10 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which running backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

We've reached Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, and now it's crunch time for your fantasy football squad. Facing some challenging choices for your roster? Fear not! We've got your back with insights to guide you through the tough decisions. Check out this article where we highlight four running backs worth starting and three you might want to bench in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Running Backs to Start in Week 10

Rachaad White, TB (vs TEN)

Rachaad White is on fire entering Week 10 against the Titans. In Week 9, he had a stellar performance in Houston, recording 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 46 yards on four targets. White's involvement in the passing game has been particularly noteworthy. He has had 17 catches for 181 yards on 17 targets over the last three games. We are hopeful that Baker Mayfield continues to utilize White as a potent weapon from the backfield.

David Montgomery, DET (@ LAC)

David Montgomery is set to make a return in Week 10 after suffering rib injuries in Week 6. It remains to be seen how the Lions will handle Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs now that both are healthy. Gibbs performed exceptionally well in the two games Montgomery missed against Baltimore and Las Vegas. Sure, Gibbs remains a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. Still, we are optimistic that Montgomery will continue his high-level production. Prior to Week 6, he tallied six rushing touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ ARI)

Tyler Allgeier had more touches than Bijan Robinson last week, which was frustrating. However, it's crucial to note that last week was his first game with single-digit fantasy points outside of the unusual Week 7. Robinson has only had two games with fewer than four targets this season, one of them being in Week 7. The combination of volume and floor is too enticing to overlook. Of course, there's a significant upside, provided his coach doesn't hold him back. Additionally, he could excel even with limited volume this week, as the Cardinals have allowed the second-most rushing yards to backs since Week 5.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs IND)

Last week, many people celebrated Rhamondre Stevenson's breakaway touchdown run. However, we were equally excited about his six targets, four catches, and 42 yards receiving. Stevenson has now recorded six targets in three of his last four games. In addition, his involvement in the passing game will play a crucial role in elevating his fantasy performance. With a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns to backs this season, Stevenson is a solid play this week.

Start ‘Em: Javonte Williams, DEN (@ BUF) and James Conner, ARI (vs ATL)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 10

Zack Moss, IND (@ NE)

Very random, but pulled up this play just to fact check something and noticed a couple things. First, nice read by Zack Moss. But more so, check out the WRs (Downs, Pittman, Pierce) all mixing it up as blockers on the edge. Gotta have that buy in from the wideouts for big runs. pic.twitter.com/2ojhQKkwSQ — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 1, 2023

Has the Zack Moss experiment run its course in Indianapolis? We certainly hope not. He has performed admirably, even sharing the field with Jonathan Taylor. However, Moss' playing time has taken a hit in the last two games. This dropped to a season-low 21 percent of snaps in Week 9 against Carolina. Despite his diminished role, he managed seven carries for 26 yards with no targets. Currently, it seems his fantasy football production relies heavily on stumbling into the end zone, especially with Taylor reclaiming the workhorse role.

Jerome Ford, CLE (@ BAL)

Jerome Ford previously faced the Baltimore defense in Week 4. He encountered difficulties with just nine carries for 26 yards and five catches for 19 yards on six targets. Deshaun Watson was absent during that game due to a shoulder injury. He's back now, which could provide some relief. However, Cleveland's standout left tackle Jedrick Wills has landed on injured reserve. That makes this a challenging matchup against the Ravens even tougher. With Ford sharing workload duties with Kareem Hunt, both running backs are at best flex options in Week 10.

Gus Edwards, BAL (vs CLE)

While Gus Edwards has been a fantasy football asset lately, his success has been heavily reliant on touchdowns. With six touchdowns in the last three games, he has yet to surpass 70 rushing yards in a single game this season. Facing the Browns, who have allowed only two rushing touchdowns to backs (tied for the third-fewest in the league), poses a challenge for Edwards. Considering his recent decrease in snaps and carries, coupled with the touchdown dependency, Edwards is a risky play this week.

Sit 'em: Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ CHI) and Dameon Pierce, HOU (@ CIN)

Looking Ahead

As you navigate your fantasy football decisions for Week 10, consider the promising running backs who have demonstrated consistency and favorable matchups. Rachaad White, David Montgomery, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson offer compelling reasons to start them in your lineups. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams and James Conner continue to be solid choices. On the flip side, exercise caution with Zack Moss, Jerome Ford, and Gus Edwards. Factors such as diminishing playing time, tough matchups, and touchdown dependency may impact their fantasy production. With these insights, make informed decisions to optimize your team's performance and secure those crucial Week 10 victories.