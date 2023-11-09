Ahead of Week 10 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

We've reached Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, and now it's crunch time for your fantasy football squad. Facing some challenging choices for your roster? Fear not! We've got your back with insights to guide you through the tough decisions. Check out this article where we highlight four Wide Receivers worth starting and three you might want to bench in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 10

Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs GB)

After a four-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury, Diontae Johnson has returned with a stellar performance in three consecutive games. He even found the end zone for the first time since 2021. With an average of nearly 10 targets per game in his recent three appearances, Johnson is poised for success against the Packers secondary. Consider him a borderline No. 1 receiver in Week 10, making him a must-start across all leagues.

Christian Kirk, JAC (vs SF)

While Christian Kirk had a subpar game in Week 8 with just four catches for 46 yards, he had previously delivered consistent performances in six consecutive games. Anticipate a bounce-back in Week 10 against San Francisco, as Kirk remains Trevor Lawrence's go-to target. Calvin Ridley is also a viable option as a No. 2 fantasy football receiver. This is especially true considering the 49ers rank third in allowing fantasy football points to opposing receivers. However, Kirk appears to be the safer choice with comparable upside based on the performance of both Jaguars receivers this season.

DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (@ TB)

Having played two games with Will Levis, DeAndre Hopkins showcased his potential with a standout performance in one game, amassing 100 yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins' floor seems more secure with Levis, who boasts a strong arm and excels downfield compared to Ryan Tannehill. Facing the Buccaneers, who have allowed the second-most yards and touchdowns to receivers since Week 5, Hopkins is positioned for a strong showing. He is a solid start for the week.

Michael Pittman, IND (@ NE)

Michael Pittman has consistently received at least eight targets in three of his last four games. He has accumulated five games with double-digit targets this season. This volume makes him a reliable choice week in and week out. Despite concerns about Bill Belichick potentially neutralizing the opposing team's best weapon, Pittman remains a must-start option this week. New England's defense has allowed the fifth-most yards and second-most touchdowns to receivers since Week 5. This makes Pittman a favorable fantasy football play.

Start ‘Em: DJ Moore, CHI (vs CAR) and Marquise Brown, ARI (vs ATL)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 10

Christian Watson, GB (@ PIT)

Jordan Love to Christian Watson. pic.twitter.com/yT91yW2h78 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 8, 2023

Expected to return in Week 10 against Pittsburgh after dealing with back and chest injuries in Week 9, Watson has struggled recently. Throughout the season, he has failed to surpass 11.6 PPR points in five games. Despite the Steelers ranking fifth in fantasy football points allowed to opposing receivers, only one receiver has scored a touchdown against them in their last four games. Consider starting Watson only in three-receiver leagues for Week 10.

Zay Flowers, BAL (vs CLE)

Having already faced the Browns secondary in Week 4, Zay Flowers managed just three catches for 56 yards on four targets. Entering Week 10, Flowers is likely to have another challenging game against Cleveland. The Browns rank second in allowing the fewest fantasy football points to opposing receivers, with only four receivers scoring touchdowns against them this year.

Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs NYJ)

Despite scoring a rushing touchdown in Week 9, Jakobi Meyers had a relatively quiet performance. He caught only two of five targets for 38 yards. Now facing the Jets, Meyers is up against a tough opponent. New York has conceded the fewest yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points per game to wideouts this season. Meyers should encounter coverage from Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed. Sure, it might be acceptable to take a chance on Davante Adams. However, Meyers is better left on the bench against this formidable defense.

Sit 'em: Amari Cooper, CLE (@ BAL) and Michael Thomas, NO (@ MIN)

Looking Ahead

As we approach Week 10, it's crucial to make strategic decisions about our fantasy football lineups. Considering the challenges and matchups ahead, it might be wise to keep certain wide receivers on the bench. Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers should be cautiously approached, with consideration for starting him primarily in three-receiver leagues. Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens faces the tough Cleveland Browns secondary. This is a team that has been stingy in allowing fantasy football points to opposing receivers. Finally, Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders encounters the New York Jets. They boast the league's top defense against wideouts. Keep a keen eye on these matchups as you make your lineup decisions, and may your fantasy football endeavors be filled with success in Week 10.