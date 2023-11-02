Hopkins is listed as questionable after missing practice on Wednesday. Will the Titans wideout suit up tonight against the Steelers?

As the Tennesee Titans gear up for a Thursday Night Football date with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team awaits official word on the status of injured wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans had up to 13 players on their injury report during the short week and ruled out four players before Thursday.

Hopkins is listed as questionable after missing practice on Wednesday. Will he suit up tonight against the Steelers?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

DeAndre Hopkins injury status vs. Steelers

Hopkins was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday with a toe injury that put him in the injury report last week. Despite missing the final practice of the week, Hopkins is expected to play tonight for the Titans, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hopkins has not missed a game for the Titans this season and is coming off his best game of the year. He hauled his first touchdown with Tennessee last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, adding two more scores along the way. The three-time first-team All-Pro had four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-23 Titans win.

Among those ruled out for the Titans is quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Rookie Will Levis will get another start under center after having a clear connection with Hopkins in his NFL debut last week.

DeAndre Hopkins is notorious for disliking practice, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he used an injury to get out of some extra work during the week. Barring a last-minute setback, Hopkins looks ready to go and should play against the Steelers.