The 2023 MLB trade deadline will surely be a busy time, as always. Last summer, Juan Soto was the biggest name to get traded at the deadline as the San Diego Padres landed the young superstar. This year, all of the buzz is surrounding Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, and if he's moved, it will take a massive trade package. However, one other veteran has popped up, and it is Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who recorded his 2,000th hit recently.

It remains to be seen if the Pirates really trade away McCutchen or not, who returned to Pittsburgh with fans hoping he finishes his storied MLB career in the black and yellow. On the year, McCutchen is hitting .271 with nine home runs and 24 RBI and 34 runs scored. He has played 66 games after playing in 134 last season with the Milwaukee Brewers. So, he has still been able to produce, although Pirates fans might not be too thrilled if they trade away the fan favorite.

Nonetheless, if he is dealt, here are a few teams who could make a run at the former All-Star.

Texas Rangers

This is the most obvious choice, especially with the reports that surfaced. McCutchen played for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy during his time with the San Francisco Giants, and playing for him again would be an easy decision.

The Rangers are in first place in the American League West and would love to add a piece such as Andrew McCutchen. Obviously, the Bochy ties make sense, and at this point in his career, it wouldn't take much to bring him on board.

San Diego Padres

Here we go. The San Diego Padres have been severely disappointing, and now their backs are against the wall. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been sensational in his move to the outfield, and Juan Soto is still Juan Soto despite an underwhelming campaign. Trent Grisham's play has been poor, and the Padres have even used Brandon Dixon in the outfield at times. Worst case, McCutchen could come in and play in the outfield and as a designated hitter when needed. At this point, the Padres have to make some sort of move, and A.J. Preller can't afford to sit around and waste time with all of the money they have invested this offseason.

New York Mets

The Mets are another team with a huge payroll that is undergoing a disappointing campaign. Will things turn around? Who knows, but the Mets have no choice but to make some moves at the MLB trade deadline. The Mets are seven games below .500 and fourth place in the NL East. Do they need McCutchen? Not entirely, and the outfield is pretty much set. On the other hand, something needs to change, and the Mets are set to make a flurry of moves in hopes of revitalizing the terrible campaign and finding a way to make a push for the playoffs. Daniel Vogelbach is hitting just .218 with four home runs as the team's DH, so perhaps McCutchen can play the outfield and somebody else can slot in as the DH every now and then.

With Andrew McCutchen turning 37 years old in October and being on a rental deal, the asking price likely wouldn't be much for the former All-Star. Now the question remains whether or not the Pirates want to trade him away at the deadline.