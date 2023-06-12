Andrew McCutchen has added another feat to his spectacular baseball career with his 2,000th hit. The Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter has been solid this season and just added another historic feat to his resumé.

With a single off of Carlos Carrasco in the first inning of a 2-1 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park, McCutchen became the 294th player ever and just the fifth active player to reach the 2,000 hits mark.

McCutchen didn’t sound all that excited about his achievement, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pirates icon said he was happier about the win — and said a little something about the Mets.

“We won, that’s all I care about,” Andrew McCutchen said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I knew the hit was coming at some point. I wasn’t too worried about that. I wanted us to secure the win because we are in a good position right now to take advantage of teams who aren’t quite where they want to be like the Mets.”

McCutchen returned to the Pirates after five seasons away from the team where he emerged as an MVP and regular All-Star. Just as it seemed like was really slowing down, the 36-year-old has an OPS north of .800 for the first time in three seasons. He's drawing walks and hitting the ball hard more often while chasing pitches out of the zone and striking out less often, making him a big part of the Pittsburgh offense.

With a breakout season on the mound from Mitch Keller, a really good bullpen and a strong trio of outfielders in Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe, the Pirates lead the NL Central and have a 34-30 record. Even with the injury to Oneil Cruz, the Pirates have been one of the most surprisingly good teams so far this season.

Meanwhile, things have not been going very well for the Mets. A series loss to the Pirates and an injury to Pete Alonso have added to a disappointing season for a team with World Series ambitions. Although top prospect Francisco Alvarez and rookie Kodai Senga have been impressive, the team has a record of just 31-35. McCutchen is not wrong in his assessment of the Mets. They have a lot of ground to cover if they want to live up to their expectations.