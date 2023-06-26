With just over a month until the MLB trade deadline, teams are gearing up to make moves and improve their chances of reaching the postseason or making a deep run into October. The Texas Rangers are a team that will be buying this summer and they reportedly already have their eyes set on adding a former MVP.

Jon Morosi reports that the Rangers have reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, though the Pirates are reluctant to make a trade at the moment.

McCutchen is having his best season at the plate since 2017, hitting .271 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBIs. He has mostly been the Pirates' DH this season though he has played the outfield a bit.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pirates were one of the best teams in the league in April but have crashed since. They've lost 12 of their last 13 games and seven games under .500, putting them in fourth place in the NL Central. They are sure to be sellers at the deadline which should allow them to give some young players a shot at establishing themselves in the big leagues.

The Rangers look like the real deal this season and are one of the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series. Led by a revamped starting rotation, the Rangers likely will look to add a bat and an arm before the trade deadline.

Andrew McCutchen played under Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in 2018 with the San Francisco Giants and may soon once again be penciled into Texas' lineup by Bochy on a nightly basis.