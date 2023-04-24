One of the most exciting times for college football players is here. The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27 through April 29. Below we will continue our NFL draft odds series with a first defensive player drafted prediction and pick.

This is one of the most anticipated weekends of the NFL season. Teams are drafting what they believe to be the future of their franchise. Fans eagerly await to see who they will be cheering for come September. Players are finally figuring out what their future looks like. Many teams will draft an offensive weapon to give themselves a chance to compete during the season. Other teams will draft the defensive player they need to make a difference and strengthen their defense.

Below we will look at the NFL draft odds of the first defensive player to be taken in the first round and make a prediction and pick.

2023 NFL Draft Odds – First Defensive Player Taken in the First Round, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 NFL Draft Odds – First Defensive Player Taken

Tyree Wilson: -125

Will Anderson: +100

Jalen Carter: +2000

Devon Witherspoon: +4000

Christian Gonzalez: +4000

Lukas Van Ness: +10000

Myles Murphy: +10000

Nolan Smith: +10000

Why Tyree Wilson Will be the First Defensive Player Taken

At Texas Tech, Wilson enjoyed a very good year. He had a career best year in 2022 and put himself high on the NFL draft board. Wilson recorded 61 tackles on the 2022 season, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Texas Tech did not have a great year, but Wilson did. At the combine, Wilson wanted to show off his strength. He repped the bench press 23 times.

Looking at the teams that may need an edge rusher, there is a possibility Wilson goes early in the draft. The Cardinals, Seahawks and Lions are all suitable options for the Texas Tech product. Some draft experts and team scouts consider Wilson to have more upside and be a better professional football player than counterpart Will Anderson. With his size and athleticism, it is easy to see why Wilson is the favorite.

Why Will Anderson Will be the First Defensive Player Taken

Anderson was the favorite for a long time before being overtaken by Wilson. Anderson recorded 10 sacks in 12 games played. He also had an interception return for a touchdown in week three this past season. However, he did not play in the postseason for Alabama. In 2021, the big-time prospect had a massive year, though. He finished with 101 tackles and 17.5 sacks. That monster year put him at the top of many draft boards.

At the combine, Anderson participated in the 40-yard dash and 10-yard split. He ran a 4.60 in the 40 and 1.61 in the split. His split was seventh amongst all edges, showing he has the quick burst needed to play the position. The same teams that might draft Wilson are the teams in the running for Anderson as well. It will all depend on whether those teams prefer Anderson or Wilson.

Why Jalen Carter Will be the First Defensive Player Taken

Carter comes out of Georgia and before the Chicago Bears traded away the first pick, he was one of the favorites to go number one overall. However, experts, scouts and teams have began to notice a work ethic and attitude problem. Nonetheless, Carter is an enticing prospect with a lot of potential. He did not participate in the NFL draft combine, but did do a pro day with Georgia. He performed well, but struggled towards the end.

At Georgia, Carter finished the season with 32 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. All good numbers for an interior defensive lineman. Experts love his strength and versatility at the position. The Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Bears are all potential teams for Carter, but with their lower picks, he will need some offensive players to be drafted ahead of him.

Why Devon Witherspoon Will be the First Defensive Player Taken

Witherspoon is the highest rated defensive back prospect, for good reason too. At Illinois, Witherspoon finished with 42 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections. He allowed just 22 receptions in 12 games during the 2022 season. Holding quarterbacks to a 25.3 passer rating, Witherspoon is going to be a nuisance for NFL offenses.

There are some teams that need a lockdown corner like Witherspoon. However, the highest he might go will be pick number four to the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions, Raiders and Atlanta Falcons are all teams picking inside the top 10 that could use him as well. If some of the earlier teams choose offensive players, it is reasonable that Witherspoon be the first defensive player drafted.

Final 2023 NFL Draft – First Defensive Player Taken Prediction and Pick

All four of these prospects can be drafted early in the first round. However, it will come down to Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson. Anderson has shown the power and skill to hold the edge and rush the quarterback in his time at Alabama. Wilson is good, but he is coming off a foot injury and did not showcase a lot of strength at the combine. If there is one defensive player to be drafted within the top three, expect it to be Anderson.

Final 2023 NFL Draft – First Defensive Player Taken Prediction and Pick: Will Anderson +100