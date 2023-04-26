Every year, something that no one saw coming in the NFL Draft happens. Someone who was expected to go early falls, or someone is picked well higher than expected. It’s time to continue our 2023 NFL Draft Odds series with a special sleeper to be drafted in the top 5 prediction and pick.

In 2021, it was the 49ers who jumped to number three to take the third quarterback in the draft, Trey Lance. Back in 2019, it was Clelin Ferrell who was a shocking 4th pick in the draft.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: To Be a Top Five Draft Pick

Jalen Carter (-175)

Anthony Richardson (+100)

Paris Johnson Jr. (+350)

Devon Witherspoon (+1300)

Christian Gonzalez (+1600)

Peter Skoronski (+2500)

Bijan Robinson (+9500)

Myles Murphy (+9500 )

Luke Van Ness (+9500)

Hendon Hooker (+9500)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+10000)

Top 5 Draft Pick Sleeper: Anthony Richardson

While some may not see Anthony Richardson as a sleep for the top 5 picks in the NFL draft, there is a reason his odds are sitting at +100 currently. A lot of things have to go right for Richardson to hear his name called in the top 5. Option one is there is a major shock in the draft, and Richardson goes first overall. There are rumors of a first-overall pick surprise, but the surprise is expected to be Will Levis going first, which would probably hurt Richardsons’ odds.

If that does not happen, option two is that Texas take a QB, and Richardson jumps Levis or Stroud and goes 4th to Indianapolis. If that does not happen, then most likely it will require a team, like the Titans, to jump up and take him. The Titans were reportedly enamored with their size and athletic ability. He is a large quarterback with great speed, a good arm, and is only 20 years old. It is easy to see why a team will fall in love with him. The Titans are that team. They trade #11, next year #1, and a future third-rounder for their quarterback.

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Prediction: Titans trade for #3 and pick Richardson

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Pick: Yes- Richardson Top 5 (+100)

Top 5 Draft Pick Sleeper: Paris Johnson Jr.

Paris Johnson Jr. moved to the left side of the Ohio State line in 2022. He is a big man that is the proto-typical NFL tackle, unlike Peter Skoronski, who many have pegged as an NFL guard. He did wonders for the Ohio State line last year, allowing just 14 quarterback pressures on 449 pass-blocking opportunities. Johnson has the quickness on the outside rush, and the physicality to be a quality tackle for any team. In the top five currently, there are teams with offensive line needs, but with Carolina going QB, and most likely the Colts doing the same, it limits options.

The best case for this requires Houston to not take a QB. Will Anderson is rumored as a major target for the Cardinals, but if he is not there, then the Cardinals will need to shift their focus. If Anderson goes second, the Cardinals can either trade their pick, take Tyree Wilson, or draft for a different need. They need to protect Kyler Murray better. Who better to do that, than the best tackle in the draft?

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Prediction: Cardinals stay at #3 and select Paris Johnson Jr.

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Pick: Yes- Johnson Jr. Top 5 (+350)

Top 5 Draft Pick Sleeper: Devon Witherspoon

In a league that has become focused heavily on the pass, having a lockdown corner is a must. Devon Witherspoon fits that bill perfectly. Last year he allowed just 3.3 yards per target. Being targets just over 60 times on the year, he allowed just 22 catches for 206 yards according to PFF. He also broke up 14 passes and had three interceptions. That means there was almost as good of a chance of Witherspoon breaking up the pass or picking it, as there was the receiver catching it.

The Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders have both been heavily connected to the cornerback out of Illinois. With Atlanta tabbed to take Christian Gonzelez, the Raiders may have to make a move to get one of the two top corners in the draft. If the first three picks are all quarterbacks, and Indianapolis does not like Will Anderson or the remaining QB, that is a prime place for a trade to happen. That seems unlikely though. The most logical answer is the Raiders slip in front of the Lions, trading with the Seahawks.

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Prediction: Raiders trade to #5 and select Devon Witherspoon

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Pick: Yes- Top 5 (+1300)

Top 5 Draft Pick Sleeper: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The biggest of longshots would be right here with Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He is classified by some as the best wide receiver in the draft. He is the best route runner and possesses an ability to find open space that is rare among wide receivers. Smith-Njigba also has great hands and can win the contested ball. He missed most of 2022 with a hamstring issue, but in 2021 he was the top receiver at Ohio State with 95 catches for 1,595 yards and nine touchdowns.

Since 2010, a wideout has gone in the top five six times. Right now, Houston is second in odds to select Smith-Njigba, but it is not a guarantee he makes it back to the Texans at 12. With teams that could either trade up or want a wide receiver of their own, such as division rival Tennessee, the Texans may trade up and secure a sure thing. The Texans give up 12, 65, and 104 to get their man in a trade with the Seahawks.

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Prediction: Texans trade to #5 and select Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2023 NFL Draft Top Five Draft Pick Sleeper Pick: Yes-Top 5 (+10000)