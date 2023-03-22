The 2023 NFL Draft is just one month away and there is a ton of chatter surrounding one NFL prospect and that is Anthony Richardson quarterback out of the University of Florida. There are multiple different landing spots for the coveted quarterback. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the team to draft Anthony Richardson.

He is the most talked about prospect leading into next month’s draft because of what he has been able to do at the NFL scouting combine. He shredded NFL scouting combine records for quarterbacks with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. He also had the 4th fastest 40-time of any quarterback in the last two decades.

He is not your typical quarterback with a 6’4, 244-pound frame that has playmaking speed and a cannon for an arm. Any quarterback-needy team will be looking long and hard before they pass up a specimen like Anthony Richardson. Let’s take a look at the odds and prediction for what team will draft Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Team To Draft Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts: +200

Seattle Seahawks: +350

Carolina Panthers: +450

Baltimore Ravens: +1000

Detroit Lions: +1000

Indianapolis Colts

At the top of the list in terms of the betting odds is the Indianapolis Colts as they are looking for their next quarterback of the future. With the top three quarterbacks in this year’s draft class being CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson it’s a matter of what and see who’s available for the Colts at the no. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Stroud and Young go No.1 and No. 2, then it’s almost certain that Richardson will be off the board at no. 4 unless a team really likes him and trades up ahead of the Colts to snag him.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks looked like they were poised to tank in the 2022-2023 season but the resurgence of Geno Smith put them back on the map. They just resigned Smith with the Seahawks with a three-year $75 Million contract, but that doesn’t mean they are out of the running for a premier signal caller if available at the No. 5 pick.

The Seahawks know that Smith’s time is dwindling down, so getting a prospect that still needs some time to develop would be the perfect landing spot for a player like Richardson. He isn’t the most ready-now quarterback in this class but if he is able to get a couple of years in the league under his belt, he could do big things in the future.

Carolina Panthers

Sitting at the top spot in the draft it’s all up to what the Carolina Panthers what from their new starting quarterback. Frank Reich is known for pocket passers like Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Phillip Rivers. That is why CJ Stroud is the current favorite to go No. 1.

There still has been some buzz surrounding Anthony Richardson going No. 1 to the Panthers, his odds were 10-1 at one point and now it is all the way down to 4.5-1 showing that the hype about him going to Carolina is certainly real.

Baltimore Ravens

It is quite odd to see that the Ravens who are sitting at No. 22 would have the 4th lowest odds to draft Anthony Richardson in this year’s NFL Draft. That would mean 21 other teams would have to pass on him if the Ravens don’t elect to trade up to get Richardson.

This is still all predicated on whether or not Lamar Jackson will be under center for the Ravens for the 2023-2024 NFL season. As of right now, Jackson is still the favorite to be the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens but if anything happens between now and then, they will certainly be in the mix to draft Anthony Richardson.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were one of the surprising teams of the 2022-2023 NFL season. They finished with a 9-8 record and their quarterback Jared Goff ended up being one of the top 10 quarterbacks finishing 6th in passing yards (4,438) and tied for 5th in passing touchdowns (29) with only 7 interceptions.

It would be a big question mark in terms of what to do with Jared Goff if you land Anthony Richardson in the NFL Draft. Certainly, Goff wouldn’t want to be there and then subsequently would ask for a trade which then opens up an immediate starting opportunity for their new quarterback of the future.

I don’t see that being very likely of happening, but it is also hard to ignore the intangibles that Richardson possesses and the Lions like many other teams will have to look long and hard before passing up on him.

Team To Draft Anthony Richardson Prediction

While all of the teams up here have needs for a quarterback, some more than others, it seems like the most logical choice would be for the Indianapolis Colts to draft Anthony Richardson.

I expect a combination of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young to go in the first two picks to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Also, the Arizona Cardinals have Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback for now so that leaves the next team up to be the Colts unless a trade happens.

Team To Draft Anthony Richardson Prediction: Indianapolis Colts +200