As we approach Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, fantasy football managers face tough decisions as they finalize their lineups. With playoff spots on the line, high stakes and intense performances are expected. However, picking the right running backs is especially challenging. Should you stick with reliable performers or take a chance on late-season surprises? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This week’s picks will help you choose the right running backs to start and sit for the best chance of success in Week 18. Let’s dive into the matchups and identify who’s primed for a strong finish and who’s best left on the bench.

Week 18 Context

For some running backs, this is a final chance to finish strong and cash in on incentives after betting on themselves earlier in the season. One storyline to watch is what the Eagles do with Saquon Barkley. He faces his former team just 101 rushing yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards.

Take note as well that running back remains one of the trickiest positions to navigate in fantasy football. With playoff teams looking to minimize risk, expect many to rest their star running backs if possible. Of course, this could impact their availability and workload.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Running Backs to Start in Week 18

Bucky Irving, TB (vs. NO)

Irving delivered a strong performance last week. He tallied 23 fantasy football points in a victory over the Panthers while handling 36 percent of the Bucs’ backfield touches. He’s stepped into a featured role and should build on that momentum. Up next is a favorable matchup against the Saints. That's a defense that has allowed 16-plus points to running backs on 12 occasions this season. Additionally, New Orleans has been particularly generous to fantasy running backs over the past eight weeks. They rank among the top teams in fantasy points allowed during that span. Irving’s recent surge in touches and a plus matchup make him a solid start in Week 18.

JK Dobbins, LAC (@ LV)

Sure, the Chargers may rest some starters in Week 18 if Pittsburgh defeats Cincinnati on Saturday. However, Dobbins should still see action against the Raiders. With just 58 rushing yards needed to trigger a $150,000 bonus for hitting 900 yards, Dobbins will be highly motivated. Even if Los Angeles is fighting for the No. 5 AFC seed, Dobbins could have a significant role. He’s already proven his worth with 15.3 PPR points in Week 17 against New England after returning from a knee injury. Dobbins also posted good numbers against the Raiders in Week 1. If he gets the volume, he has top-10 potential for fantasy football owners in Week 18.

Isaac Guerendo, SF (@ ARI)

After returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Isaac Guerendo had an impressive 13.9 PPR points in Week 17. He’s also become an asset in the passing game, tallying eight catches for 83 yards in his past two games. With Brock Purdy (elbow) potentially limited, Guerendo could see more opportunities in this Week 18 matchup. The Cardinals have struggled against running backs recently, too. They have allowed three to score at least 16.2 PPR points in their past four contests. Guerendo is a strong option as a No. 2 fantasy football running back in this favorable matchup.

Other Starts: Zach Charbonnet, SEA (@ LAR), Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CIN)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 18

D’Andre Swift, CHI (@ GB)

D'Andre Swift has been inconsistent lately. He has failed to surpass 9.9 fantasy football points in five of his last six games and in seven of his last eight overall. With the Bears ending their season and the Packers fighting for playoff positioning, Swift faces a tough challenge. His inability to break 75 scrimmage yards in five of his last eight contests adds to the uncertainty. He is a risky flex option at best this week.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. BUF)

The Patriots’ backfield is in flux heading into Week 18. As such, Stevenson’s role uncertain. He started last week against the Chargers but was limited after a costly fumble in Week 16 against Buffalo. He had just two carries for 1 yard and one target in Week 17. Meanwhile, Antonio Gibson took over with 12 carries for 63 yards. With the Bills locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, they might rest starters. However, the Patriots’ backfield still poses a risk due to its unpredictability. It's best to avoid Stevenson this week in favor of more reliable options.

Breece Hall, NYJ (@ MIA)

Breece Hall had a disappointing outing last week in a blowout loss to the Bills. He was limited to just 11 touches, a result of game script issues. Hall’s outlook for Week 18 isn’t much better. The Jets have nothing to play for, and the Dolphins have been strong against running backs. Miami has allowed just 3.9 yards per carry and only three rushing touchdowns in their last eight games. Hall's lack of upside makes him a risky start in this final week of the regular season.

Other Sits: Joe Mixon, HOU (@ TEN), James Cook, BUF (@ NE)

Looking Ahead

As Week 18 approaches, the stakes are high, and every fantasy football decision matters. With teams in varying positions—some fighting for playoff berths and others looking to rest key players—the dynamics of the running back position become even more crucial. By starting players like Bucky Irving and JK Dobbins, who are primed for strong performances, you increase your chances of securing a victory. Conversely, sitting players like D'Andre Swift and Rhamondre Stevenson, whose roles are uncertain or whose matchups are tough, will help you avoid unnecessary risk. As always, trust your instincts and stay informed about any last-minute changes, but these recommendations should help guide you to the right calls in your final fantasy matchup of the season. With the right lineup, you could be celebrating a Week 18 win—or even a fantasy championship!