The San Francisco 49ers are making a final push to close out a lost season on a strong note. Injuries have decimated the reigning NFC champs. Isaac Guerendo, however, provided a promising update.

The alternate running back appears to be on his way back, per 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner of ESPN Thursday. Guerendo became a limited participant in practice. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) also joined the RB on the limited list.

Guerendo has been dealing with a foot/hamstring ailment. He hasn't seen action since the Dec. 12 meeting against the Los Angeles Rams.

Guerendo carried the football 16 times but netted only 57 yards in that 12-6 loss to their NFC West rival. Guerendo has handled 73 carries for 381 yards and scored four times this season.

The 49ers are currently 6-9 and officially eliminated from the 2024 postseason race with two games left. That includes the NFC title game rematch against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football for Week 17.

Could the 49ers' future include Isaac Guerendo?

The 49ers now have to address a big-picture vision for 2025 in the future.

San Francisco already had to operate with a limited Christian McCaffrey this season. The 49ers' RB1 played in just four games this year for S.F. McCaffrey settled for only 50 carries for 202 rushing yards and scored zero touchdowns — including off receptions.

McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million extension in June 2024. But he's facing Father Time as he'll turn 29 next June. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will need to think about an eventual long-term replacement for McCaffrey.

Guerendo could become an early contender over Jordan Mason. The 25-year-old Mason heads to the '25 offseason as a restricted free agent. Mason briefly handled starting running back duties in McCaffrey's absence. He compiled 153 carries for 789 yards and scored three times. But Mason hasn't been seen since the Dec. 1 road loss to the Buffalo Bills — as he left with a high ankle sprain.

Guerendo rises to the second RB option behind McCaffrey if Mason walks via free agency this offseason. The fourth-round draft selection signed a four-year rookie contract worth more than $4.7 million. The former Louisville RB, though, could convince the 49ers he's their RB future in 2026 if McCaffrey isn't resigned.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Lions, have no plan to rest their starters inside Levi Stadium. Detroit is currently closing in on the NFC's top seed, this time with a 13-2 overall record.