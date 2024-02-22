This is scripted...

The WGA Awards have been typically held before the Academy Awards. However, due to the strikes last year, the ceremony will now be held on April 14, over a month after the Oscars, Deadline reported.

The Writers Guild of America also has different eligibility requirements from the film academy so some movie script favorites won't be showing up in the list of nominations.

While both the WGA and the Oscars mostly agree on the Original Screenplay nods, having nominated The Holdovers, May December and Past Lives, the guild also included Air and not Anatomy of a Fall and Maestro, which the academy did.

One big script contention last year was Barbie. The Oscars didn't include it in the Original list, opting to place it under the adapted category. However, the guild decided that Barbie belonged under the originals.

With all that said, here are the nominees for the 2024 WGA Awards.

Screenplay Nominees

Original Screenplay

Air, Alex Convery

Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

May December, Samy Burch

Past Lives, Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson (based on Percival Everett's novel Erasure)

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, Kelly Fremon Craig (based on Judy Blume's book)

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese (based on David Grann's book)

Nyad, Julia Cox (based on Diana Nyad's Find a Way)

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan (based on Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin's American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer)

Documentary Screenplay

Bella!, Jeff L. Lieberman

It Ain't Over, Sean Mullin

The Pigeon Tunnel, Errol Morris

Stamped from the Beginning, David Teague (based on Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's book)

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, John Scheinfeld

Television, New Media and News Nominees

Drama Series

The Crown, Peter Morgan

The Curse, Carmen Christopher, Nathan Fielder, Alex Huggins, Carrie Kemper, Benny Safdie

The Diplomat, Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah

The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, Craig Mazin, Bo Shim

Succession, Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner

Barry, Emma Barrie, Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Nicky Hirsch, Taofik Kolade, Liz Sarnoff

The Bear, Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

Jury Duty, Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O’Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams

Only Murders in the Building, Matteo Borghese, Madeleine George, Sas E. Goldberg, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Elaine Ko, Noah Levine, Tess Morris, J.J. Philbin, Ben Philippe, Jake Schnesel, Ben Smith, Siena Streiber, Pete Swanson, Rob Turbovsky

New Series

The Diplomat

Jury Duty

The Last of Us

Poker Face, Christine Boylan, Wyatt Cain, Chris Downey, CS Fischer, Rian Johnson, Alice Ju, Joe Lawson, Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Peppers, Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman

Shrinking, Wally Baram, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Neil Goldman, Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Annie Mebane, Bill Posley, Jason Segel, Sofia Selig

Limited Series

A Murder at the End of the World, Zal Batmanglij, Cherie Dimaline, Brit Marling, Melanie Marnich, Rebecca Roanhorse

Beef, Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell

Daisy Jones & The Six, Susan Coyne, Jihan Crowther, Harris Danow, Charmaine DeGraté, Will Graham, Nora Kirkpatrick, Jenny Klein, Liz Koe, Judalina Neira, Scott Neustadter, Stacy Traub, Michael H. Weber

Fargo, Thomas Bezucha, Bob DeLaurentis, Noah Hawley, April Shih

Lessons in Chemistry, Victoria Bata, Lee Eisenberg, Hannah Fidell, Emily Jane Fox, Susannah Grant, Rosa Handelman, Elissa Karasik, Boo Killebrew, Mfoniso Udofia

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

Finestkind, Brian Helgeland

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, Andy Breckman

No One Will Save You, Brian Duffield

Quiz Lady, Jen D'Angelo; Hulu

Totally Killer, Screenplay by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D'Angelo, Story by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver

Animation

“A Mid-Childhood Night's Dream” (The Simpsons), Carolyn Omine

“Carl Carlson Rides Again” (The Simpsons), Loni Steele Sosthand

“Homer's Adventure Through the Windshield Glass” (The Simpsons), Tim Long

“I Know What You Did Next Xmas” (Futurama), Ariel Ladensohn

“Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story” (The Simpsons), Rob LaZebnik

Episodic Drama

“Crown Jewels” (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Shonda Rhimes

“Kill List” (Succession), Jon Brown & Ted Cohen

“The Last Generation” (Star Trek: Picard), Terry Matalas

“Living+” (Succession), Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery

“Our Black Shining Prince” (Godfather of Harlem), Chris Brancato & Michael Panes

“Sleep, Dearie Sleep” (The Crown), Peter Morgan

Episodic Comedy

“Escape From Shit Mountain” (Poker Face), Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman

“Fishes” (The Bear), Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer

“Forks” (The Bear), Alex Russell

“House Made of Bongs” (Reservation Dogs), Tommy Pico and Sterlin Harjo

“Ice” (The Great), Tony McNamara

“Pride Parade” (What We Do in the Shadows), Jake Bender & Zach Dunn

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show, Head Writer Dan Amira Senior Writers Daniel Radosh, Lauren Sarver Means Writers David Angelo, Nicole Conlan, Devin Delliquanti, Anthony DeVito, Zach DiLanzo, Jennifer Flanz, Jason Gilbert, Dina Hashem, Scott Hercman, Josh Johnson, David Kibuuka, Matt Koff, Lenny Marcus, Joseph Opio, Randall Otis, Zhubin Parang, Kat Radley, Lanee’ Sanders, Scott Sherman, Ashton Womack, Sophie Zucker

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Sketches by Rory Albanese Writers Jamie Abrahams, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Troy Walker, Louis Virtel

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Head Writer Alex Baze Writing Supervised By Seth Reiss, Mike Scollins Closer Look Writing Supervised By Sal Gentile Writers Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir WritersDelmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lapin, Caroline Lazar, Pratima Mani, Carlos Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Carley Moseley, Asher Perlman, Michael Pielocik, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien

The Problem with Jon Stewart, Head Writer Kris Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowick, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

History of the World, Part II, Writers Ike Barinholtz, Emmy Blotnick, Guy Branum, Owen Burke, Adam Countee, Lance Crouther, Ana Fabrega, Fran Gillespie, Janelle James, Jennifer Kim, Nick Kroll, Sergio Serna, David Stassen, Wanda Sykes

How To with John Wilson, Written by John Wilson, Michael Koman, Allie Viti

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, John Solomon, Gary Richardson, Reggie Henke, Brendan Jennings, Patti Harrison

Saturday Night Live, Head Writers Kent Sublette, Alison Gates, Streeter Seidell Writers Rosebud Baker, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Alex English, Jimmy Fowlie, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Vannessa Jackson, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Ben Marshall, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, KC Shornima, Ben Silva, Will Stephen, Bryan Tucker, Asha Ward, Auguste White, Celeste Yim

Comedy/Variety Specials

Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Jon Macks, Rita Brent, Jeff Stilson, Meggie McFadden

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, Jon Macks, Carol Leifer

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, Marc Maron

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Quiz and Audience Participation

Baking It, Chad Carter, Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Nicolle Yaron

The Chase, Head Writer David Levinson Wilk Writers Erik Agard, Kyle Beakley, Micki Boden, Megan Broussard, Jonathan Daly, Brian Greene, Robert King, Jason Lundell, Sierra Mannie, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut

Jeopardy!, Marcus Brown, Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Billy Wisse

Weakest Link, Head Writer Ann Slichter Writers Chip Dornell, Ryan Hopak, Walter Kelly, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Meggie McFadden, Rylee Newton, Ryan O’Dowd, Scott Saltzburg, Doug Shaffer, Aaron Solomon, Grant Taylor, Mia Taylor

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives, Head Writer Ron Carlivati Creative Consultant Ryan Quan Writers Sonja Alar, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Henry Newman, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

General Hospital, Head Writers Dan O’Connor, Chris Van Etten Writers Ashley Cook, Emily Culliton, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Shannon Peace, Stacey Pulwer, Dave Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles

Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“The Ballad of the Last Men” (Sweet Tooth), Jim Mickle & Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

“I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg

“Romance Dawn” (One Piece), Matt Owens & Steven Maeda

“Say Cheese and Die!” (Goosebumps), Rob Letterman & Nicholas Stoller

“What Guy Are You” (American Born Chinese), Kelvin Yu & Charles Yu

Short Form New Media

Carpool Karaoke, Casey Stewart, David Young

Command Z, Kurt Andersen, Larry Doyle, Emily Flake, Akilah Hughes, Jiehae Park, Chloe Radcliffe, Nell Scovell, Roy Wood, Jr.

Documentary Script

“The Busing Battleground” (American Experience), Sharon Grimberg

“Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court” (Frontline), Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser

“Episode One: Blood Memory” (The American Buffalo), Dayton Duncan

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

“Black History Month – Hall Of Fame Hero” (CBS News New York), Joe McLaughlin

“Deadly Tornadoes Unleash Terror Across the Central U.S.” (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell), James Hutton, Rob Rivielle

“Surprise Attack!” (CBS Weekend News), J. Craig Wilson, Ambrose Raferty

News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“Convoy of Life” (60 Minutes), Scott Pelley, Kristin Steve, Nicole Young

“Healing and Hope” (60 Minutes), Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve

“Hide and Seek” (60 Minutes), Sharyn Alfonsi, Oriana Zill de Granados

“Put To The Test” (CBS Sunday Morning), Richard Buddenhagen, Lesley Stahl

“Targeting Seniors” (60 Minutes), Sharyn Alfonsi, Emily Gordon, Oriana Zill de Granados

Digital News

“How Paris Kicked Out the Cars,” Henry Grabar

“The Persuaders: A 5-Part Investigation into the Union-Busting Industry,” Dave Jamieson

“The Rise of ‘Gas Station Heroin,'” Manisha Krishnan

“Want to Stare Into the Republican Soul in 2023?,” Alexander Sammon

“The Woman on the Line,” Aymann Ismail and Mary Harris

Radio/Audio Nominees

Radio/Audio Documentary

“America’s Blackest Child” (Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas), Joel Anderson

“The Black Box: Even AI's creators don’t understand it” (Unexplainable), Noam Hassenfeld

“The Call' (This American Life), Mary Harris

“Emmery” (Party Crews: The Untold Story), Janice Llamoca

“Expecting: Pregnancy Souvenirs” (Unexplainable), Byrd Pinkerton

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

The Ballad of Tucker Carlson” (What Next), Paige Osburn and Mary Harris

World News This Week – Week of March 17, 2023, Joy Piazza

World News Roundup Late Edition – October 9, 2023, Spencer Raine

Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“The Diagnosis Was Fatal. She Couldn’t Get an Abortion” (What Next), Madeline Ducharme and Mary Harris

“Lacrosse – Spirit of the Land” (ABC News Radio), Robert Hawley

“Stephen King Is Just as Confused About Blue Checks as You Are” (What Next: TBD), Lizzie O’Leary and Evan Campbell

Promotional Writing Nominees