After receiving praise from Bob Dylan, the star of the upcoming biopic (A Complete Unknown) about the singer, Timothée Chalamet, reacted to it.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to quote-post Dylan's post about him. He not only shared his reaction, he also expressed gratitude to the “Blowin' in the Wind” singer.

“Floored,” his response began. “I am so grateful. Thank you[,] Bob.”

The response is to Dylan's recent promotion of his biopic, A Complete Unknown. He called Chalamet a “brilliant actor,” which gave him confidence that “he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

In his post, the singer also praised Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric. He called it a “fantastic retelling of the events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport.”

It is a great sign that A Complete Unknown has an endorsement from Dylan. He knows the source material better than anyone and sounds excited to see the finished product.

The Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown

The upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown depicts Dylan's rise in the early sixties. It also follows him as he transitions to electrically amplified music with “Like a Rolling Stone” and his subsequent controversial performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Chalamet stars as Dylan and also produced the movie. Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Boyd Holbrook also star as Pete Seeger, Sylvie Russo, Joan Baez, and Johnny Cash, respectively. The likes of Scoot McNairy, Dan Fogler, O. J. Byrne, and Will Harrison are a part of the ensemble.

James Mangold co-wrote and directed A Complete Unknown. He is best known for directing the likes of 3:10 to Yuma, Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Additionally, he co-wrote and directed Walk the Line, a Johnny Cash biopic. The movie was a box office hit, grossing $186 million worldwide on a $28 million budget. Joaquin Phoenix, who played Cash in it, earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. We will have to see if Chalamet follows suit in A Complete Unknown.

Searchlight Pictures produced and will distribute A Complete Unknown. The movie is slated for a Christmas Day release date on December 25 in the United States.

While it has not been released, the National Board of Review named it one of the 10 best movies of 2024. This bodes well for the movie once it comes out.