The Super Bowl is over, and the Philadelphia Eagles are the champions of the NFL. Now, we officially enter 2025 NFL Draft season, when every fanbase has hope that next year the confetti could fall on their favorite team. So, let’s jump right into ClutchPoint’s 2025 NFL mock draft 2.0.

With the NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 27 – March 7) and free agency (March 10) still a few weeks away, we now officially know the final draft order but not crucial information about the prospects or teams’ roster makeup.

Still, with the 2024 season officially over and the draft order set, things have changed since our NFL mock draft 1.0.

In the last month, we’ve learned more about what teams need to win in the postseason and opinions have started to shift on certain prospects based on hard evidence (the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl) and the takes of “draft experts” who have started releasing their 2025 NFL mock drafts.

So, without further ado, here is the Clutchpoints 2025 NFL mock draft 2.0.

1. Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami

While the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class is not nearly as strong as last year’s bunch (or possibly next year’s if it features Arch Manning), Cam Ward is a worthy first-overall pick. He has all the athletic and intangible QB abilities to make him a star in this league, which means the Titans simply can’t pass on their shot at a franchise signal-caller.

2. Cleveland Browns — EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Whether the Browns trade Myles Garrett or not, picking Abdul Carter, the best player and pass rusher in this draft, is a home run. If Garrett stays, the 1-2 combination will be among the most fearsome in the league. And if he goes, Carter has the ability to develop into Garrett 2.0 down the line, so this isn’t a bad way to start over.

3. New York Giants — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Because Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen got one more year, it stands to reason that they have to take a quarterback here. Shedeur Sanders’ traits may not jump off the page, but he knows how to play QB and certainly has the pedigree. So now, it’s time to see if Daboll can work that same magic he did with Josh Allen one more time.

4. New England Patriots — WR/CB Travis Hunter

In our 2025 NFL mock draft 1.0, we had an offensive lineman here. However, when the draft falls a certain way, teams have to pivot. Travis Hunter is a game-changer and a unique prospect like the league hasn’t seen in decades. His value on offense and defense will be too much for the Pats to pass up.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The Jaguars tried to piece it together for Trevor Lawrence the last few years with the most average of average wideouts like Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Gabe Davis. Now, with Brian Thomas Jr. a potential star, putting an explosive 6-foot-5 pass-catcher opposite him will finally be a full measure to help support the Jags’ franchise QB.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Remember the Legion of Boom? Pete Carroll won a Super Bowl with a big, athletic secondary that dominated passing games. Why not start the new Legion with 6-foot-2, 200-pound CB Will Johnson? The Michigan CB missed most of the season with an injury, but his talent and athleticism are too much for the big-CB-loving Carroll to pass up.

7. New York Jets — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is a defensive guy, so as much as the team needs on offense, the organization should lean in to their strength and continue to bolster the defense.

Mason Graham next to Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald will give Gang Green one of the best defensive lines in the league, which could create an absolutely dominating defense. And the best news is that Graham was a 95 overall on the EA College Football 25!

8. Carolina Panthers — LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

This may be my favorite pick in the top 10 of this 2025 NFL mock draft. Jalon Walker is a linebacker/edge hybrid who, in the right system, could become a true game-wrecker like Micah Parsons.

The reason I love the versatile Georgia defender to the Panthers specifically is defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a top defensive mind who can get the most out of Walker.

9. New Orleans Saints — OL Will Campbell, LSU

The Saints have spent a lot of draft capital on tackle, drafting Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning in the first round of the 2024 and 2022 drafts, respectively. That said, Will Campbell may be best at guard and can play tackle when called upon.

Kellen Moore comes from the Eagles and Cowboys — two offenses with great O-lines — and Campbell can be a building block to give the Saints the same.

10. Chicago Bears — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The Bears need offensive line help, but do you know what makes a line look better? A great running back. Ashton Jeanty is a generational RB, and he could take a ton of pressure off of Caleb Williams. Plus, Ben Johnson knows what a highly-drafted RB can do for an offense after the Lions took Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 in 2023.

11. San Francisco 49ers — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

If not for a season-ending knee injury in October, Josh Simmons may have been the best OT and a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As it is, the 49ers could be in a great spot to allow Simmons to ease into the NFL on the sideline or at RT or OG if Trent Williams decides to play one more season.

12. Dallas Cowboys — WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Jerry Jones needs to give Dak Prescott more weapons, and the play-making Luther Burden III could be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. When Burden becomes the No. 2 option in the offense instead of the player that defenses focus on, like at Missouri, he could become a big-play machine at the next level.

13. Miami Dolphins — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

The Dolphins need to protect Tua Tagovailoa better. Period. Mike McDaniel can put Kelvin Banks Jr. at right tackle (Tua’s blindside) and accomplish that goal immediately. Even if that doesn’t work, Banks has the floor of an elite guard in the league, and Miami needs one or two of those, too.

14. Indianapolis Colts — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

This may be the most common pick in all of 2025 NFL mock draft world. The 6-foot-6 Tyler Warren is a Swiss Army knife player who can transform an offense. Giving Anthony Richardson a versatile, big target like this is the best shot he has at becoming a legit NFL QB.

15. Atlanta Falcons — EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

After years of spending high picks on offense, that side of the ball should be pretty set for a while in Atlanta. Now the Falcons must upgrade the defense, and getting an elite pass rusher in the door is a great first step there.

Mike Green is flying up draft boards after a relatively obscure college career at Marshall. But as players like Michael Strahan (Texas Southern), DeMarcus Ware (Troy), and newly-minted Hall of Famer Jared Allen (Idaho State) can tell you, it doesn’t matter where you go to school if you can get after the quarterback.

16. Arizona Cardinals — DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

The Cardinals need more talent on defense at all levels, so taking one of the best interior defensive linemen on the board makes a lot of sense. Walter Nolen was the No. 2 prospect in the country coming out of high school in 2022, only behind Travis Hunter. And while he never completely dominated in college, he still has a ton of talent and upside.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Cincinnati’s defense stinks. They need to figure out that side of the ball at some point so Joe Burrow doesn’t have to win all by himself. One way to do that quickly is by putting another high-end pass rusher opposite Trey Hendrickson. With 17.5 sacks in the last two seasons, James Pearce Jr. could be that guy.

18. Seattle Seahawks — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Mike Macdonald is a defensive coach who surely understands the value of building from the line out and putting 342-pound Kenneth Grant next to Leonard Williams would create an incredible middle of the line. Plus, Macdonald helped recruit Grant to Michigan but never got to coach him.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

There is some simple math where the Buccaneers may finally be losing Lavonte David to retirement and will need a replacement in the middle of their defense. Jihaad Campbell may be the best pure off-ball linebacker in the draft, and like Jalon Walker, he also has pass-rush potential, making him a versatile weapon.

20. Denver Broncos — TE Colston Loveland, TE

Bo Nix was one of the biggest surprise success stories of the 2024 NFL Draft, and now it’s time to continue to build around him. Colston Loveland is basically a 6-foot-5, 245-pound wideout at this point, but that’s a skill set that Sean Payton can do a lot with.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

If a third first-round QB prospect emerges at the combine (Jalen Milroe? Jaxson Dart?) this will be the spot for them in our 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0. For now, though, we’ll go with the best 3-4 outside linebacker on the board, Donovan Ezeiruaku, who can finally help take some pressure off of T.J. Watt.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Jim Harbaugh learned a hard lesson that his brother found out about years ago: You can’t rely on RBs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to stay healthy. So, to take pressure off Justin Herbert and pound the rock like Harbaugh wants, the Chargers take this 6-foot, 220-pound downhill battering ram out of UNC.

23. Green Bay Packers — EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Whether it was Lukas Van Ness, Rashan Gary, or Kingsley Enagbare, the Packers just haven’t found their premier pass-rusher in the draft yet. If the supremely gifted but raw Mykel Williams slips to them at No. 23, they will take another swing at finding a difference-maker on the edge.

24. Minnesota Vikings — S Malaki Starks, Georgia

This is another classic “don’t overthink it” pick. The Vikings are likely losing Harrison Smith to retirement and will need a new safety. So, how about they take the most talented safety in the draft in Malaki Starks to hold down the position for another decade or so.

25. Houston Texans — OL Armand Membau, Missouri

Mizzou tackle Armand Membau is one of the risers in the early 2025 NFL Draft process as teams are falling in love with the 6-foot-3, 332-pound mauler who looks like a potential Pro Bowl guard in the league. For the Texans, their line stunk last year, finishing 29th in PFF’s end-of-season rankings, so protecting C.J. Stroud is priority one.

26. Los Angeles Rams — CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

This is another spot where a dark-horse QB could come off the board in our 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, but for now, the Rams continue to build a young, exciting defense that started with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske last draft and in the two drafts before that. A big, physical corner like Benjamin Morrison would be a great addition.

27. Baltimore Ravens — WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

The Ravens have a checkered history drafting wide receivers, but giving Lamar Jackson more weapons is crucial. Emeka Egbuka is Ohio State’s all-time leading receiver, and adding a reliable possession receiver would complement Zay Flowers perfectly.

28. Detroit Lions — EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Adding another dominant pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson could help take the Lions defense to the next level. Shemar Stewart looks a lot like another Texas A&M product Myles Garret, physically, but hasn’t put it together in terms of production yet. If he gets the right coaching, though, watch out.

29. Washington Commanders — OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

The Commanders need to do a better job protecting Jayden Daniels and could upgrade at several spots on the offensive line. Grey Zabel played four positions in the line at ND State and will snap at the combine, too, to prove that he can truly start at five O-line spots in the NFL.

30. Buffalo Bills — CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

The Bills may lose Rasul Douglas in free agency, and in the AFC Championship, it was made clear that 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam cannot play in the league. Buffalo needs a corner, and Shavon Revel Jr. may be the best one in this class who could slip to the end of the first as he recovers from an ACL tear. That’s a value the Bills can’t pass up.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Speaking of things that were proven late in the postseason: The Chiefs need an upgrade at offensive tackle. Recent picks Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris aren’t the answer. Maybe Josh Conerly Jr., who shut down Abdul Carter this season in their matchup, can finally fill that hole.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

The Eagles may lose edge rushers Josh Sweat (free agent) and Brandon Graham (retirement?) so reloading on the D-line is a priority. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Nic Scourton isn’t the physical specimen his teammate Shemar Stewart is, but he does things in the run and pass game that can help replace Sweat and Graham.