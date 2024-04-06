One of the biggest stories in college basketball this week was LSU guard Hailey Van Lith entering the transfer portal. But it’s probably not that surprising. When Van Lith first committed to LSU, it was seen as being a fairly good move. The defending champions adding one of the most talented guards in the country.
But Van Lith struggled to find a consistent role and rhythm as the season progressed. Her role was different than it was at Louisville. She was put into more of a point guard/playmaking role rather than the shooting guard role she was used to at Louisville.
She’s presumably looking for a similar role to Louisville and there’s a couple of schools that would be able to accommodate her if they’re interested, schools that are closer to her home state of Washington also if that’s what she’s looking for.
Here are a few programs that Hailey Van Lith could transfer to and help elevate next season after leaving LSU.
Hailey Van Lith could fill the starting shooting guard role at UCLA
The UCLA Bruins are loosing starting two guard Charisma Osborne who has exhausted her college eligibility. She’ll be in the WNBA next season, leaving a hole in the Bruins starting lineup. Hailey Van Lith could fill that role.
Osborne was in a similar position as Van Lith during her early days at UCLA. She was more of a shooting guard being asked to play point guard. She really flourished when the Bruins brought in Kiki Rice to act as the primary ball-handler and playmaker.
With Rice hitting her junior year, Van Lith would be a good fit alongside her in the backcourt. The Bruins are leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 10 for the 2024-25 season. They have a talented recruiting class coming in, but Van Lith could give them leadership and perimeter scoring to help keep pace in a new conference.
Hailey Van Lith could help Oregon State stay an elite program
The Oregon State Beavers are also losing a major perimeter threat in Talia von Oelhoffen who is also in the transfer portal. They’re also moving out of a Power 5 conference. With the dissolution of the Pac-12, the Beavers will be playing in the West Coast Conference for 2024-25.
The conference change could factor in to Van Lith’s decision. The WCC is not exactly the optimal place for potential WNBA prospects. But as the saying goes, if you can play, they’ll find you. Van Lith has had WNBA eyes on her since she started playing college basketball and that won’t likely change regardless of conference.
Scott Rueck has proven himself as one of the best coaches in the country. Oregon State has Donovyn Hunter at point guard, a phenomenal talent who can also allow Van Lith to slide back into her natural shooting guard role.
Hailey Van Lith could help USC continue their ascent
The Trojans have arguably the best player in the country in JuJu Watkins. But they’re going to be losing key players at guard in Kayla Padilla and McKenzie Forbes. They have a few talented freshmen guards arriving, but maybe they’d feel more comfortable with a veteran presence.
Having three Ivy League transfers in Padilla, Forbes and Kaitlyn Davis did wonders for this team. Van Lith could help them replicate that same impact. Watkins has the ball in her hands most of the time and is a good playmaker in her own right. Van Lith could play alongside her as the shooting guard.
Sure the Trojans might not have a natural point guard in that lineup, but with Watkins’ playmaking still developing, they might not need one anyways. Van Lith could help USC rise to the top of their new conference as they move to the Big 10.