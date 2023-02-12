The blueprint for developing a star QB has been laid out for everyone to see. If you believe in your signal-caller, then you should go out of your way to find a star wide receiver. It’s worked wonders over the last few years: Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts with AJ Brown, Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase. With that in mind, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields expressed optimism at the idea of trading for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, per USA Today’s Alyssa Barbieri.

Justin Fields: “That [trading for Tee Higgins]would be awesome… Great player. Great size. Great receiver and he’s just really smooth. Of course the things he can do on the outside with the jump balls, route running. He’s an awesome player for sure.”

Tee Higgins is part of the elite group of wide receivers that helped the Bengals become a powerhouse in the AFC. However, his rookie deal is set to expire after next season. With other star members of the team (Burrow and Chase) also commanding big extensions, it’s possible that Higgins might request a trade. If that happens, the Bears will pounce on this opportunity to help out Justin Fields.

Giving your young franchise QB an elite weapon gives them the confidence to try out ballsy plays. It’s led to some great results: Hurts and Allen were elite athletes that saw their passing production increase when given a true WR1. Despite going behind Chase on the Bengals’ depth chart, Higgins is a WR1-level talent that could elevate Justin Fields and the Bears.

Of course, this trade is not set in stone. The Bengals will do everything in their power to keep their core together as long as possible. If their resolve falters… expect the Bears to be potential players in order to test Fields’ true potential