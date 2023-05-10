Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are now in the NFL’s main spotlight. Everyone will want a piece of them and more games in prime time. One of their matchups against the Miami Dolphins will make league history.

The Jets will play in the NFL’s first Black Friday game against the rival Dolphins on Nov. 24 at 3:00 PM EST at MetLife Stadium. Is it of any surprise that the money-hungry NFL is looking to make a holiday based entirely around consumerism? Nonetheless, Rodgers’ arrival in New York is putting them in a position to be on national television often.

The matchup shapes up to be a good one. The Jets and Dolphins are both looking to make the playoffs and have the talent to do so. In a strong AFC East where every divisional matchup matters, this contest will not lack any urgency.

The quarterback battle between Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa, the outside battle between Tyreek Hill and Sauce Gardner, the battle of coaching wits between the offensive-minded Mike McDaniel and defensive-minded Robert Saleh. This afternoon game has the makings of a fun one, especially since Rodgers will have ample time to get acclimated to New York’s roster and scheme.

The NFL’s full schedule for the 2023 season is set to release on Thursday, May 11. With the first Black Friday game and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing two London games in the same season — which is also a first in league history — this season should be a very interesting one.