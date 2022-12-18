By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

There is little doubt that the 2022 season has been a disaster for the Indianapolis Colts. The latest chapter was written in a 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a game that featured the largest comeback in NFL history. The combination of quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Jeff Saturday played a huge role in the team allowing the Vikings to win a game that they trailed 33-0 at halftime.

Those two are not alone when it comes to blame. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo helped set the winning field goal in motion for his gaffe near the end of the overtime period.

3. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo’s error

The Vikings had to use their last timeout when left tackle Christian Darrisaw was injured and the Vikings training staff had to assist him off the field in the final seconds of overtime. On the following play, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit wideout Justin Jefferson with a 13-yard pass at the Indianapolis 27.

The Vikings needed to scramble to get back to the line of scrimmage and clock the ball, but that no longer was a necessity when Odenigbo refused to let Jefferson get up and return to the line of scrimmage. Officials saw the defensive end laying on Jefferson after the play concluded, and they flagged him for delay of game when he would not free the receiver.

Not only did that mistake stop the clock for the Vikings, it also moved the ball to the 22-yard line. As a result, Minnesota PK Greg Joseph was able to attempt and succeed on his 40-yard game-winning FG attempt.

If Odenigbo had not been so blatant, the Vikings might have had to settle for a tie.

2. Jeff Saturday’s decision making

Saturday has been ridiculed for the way he calls games since being named as the team’s head coach. He does not have experience in managing the key moments of the game, and it has showed since Frank Reich was fired and owner Jim Irsay named Saturday to steward the team.

There’s an aura surrounding the team that it will not be able to handle any assignment when it comes to closing out a game. This comes from the head coach and his play caller, Parks Frazier.

The most questionable coaching decision came when the Colts decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Vikings 36 with 2:31 remaining and Indianapolis leading 36-28.

Saturday could have sent out Chase McLaughlin for a 54-yard field goal attempt that would have stretched the lead to 11. While it would not have been an easy kick, McLaughlin made a 52-yarder in the 3rd quarter that kick had plenty of distance.

The head coach could have decided to punt the ball, and make the Vikings go the length of the field. Instead, Ryan’s quarterback sneak failed, and the Vikings had their opportunity.

1. Matt Ryan fails to finish the job

While Ryan did not throw an interception and did enough to build a 33-0 lead, he was unable to get the Colts to the finish line.

Throughout the second half, the Colts failed to run the ball often enough and keep the clock moving. There were incomplete pass attempts on first downs and second downs throughout the third and fourth quarters, and those plays stopped the clock and increased Minnesota’s chances.

In many ways, it brought back memories of Super Bowl LI when Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots. The Patriots won that game 34-28 in overtime, and Ryan has had a difficult time holding onto significant leads since then.

Failing on a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak late in the 4th quarter gave the Vikings the chance to tie the game and win it in overtime.