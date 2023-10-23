The Kansas City Chiefs have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. However, with the NFL trade deadline approaching, the team may make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will discuss three potential trade targets for the Chiefs and why they would be good additions to the team.

The Kansas City Chiefs' season so far

The Chiefs have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, holding a 6-1 record. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have been pretty strong on offense, averaging 24.5 points per game (10th). Mahomes has thrown for close to 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns, with five interceptions. The Chiefs' defense has also been rock-solid, allowing an average of only 14.7 points per game.

Despite their strong start, the Chiefs have had some issues on the offensive side of the ball. Their wide receivers have been good, not great, and the team has struggled to find a consistent second option in the passing game behind Travis Kelce. Of course, Kelce has been reliable as always, but the team could use another playmaker to take some pressure off of him.

Here we will look at the three players who are considered early Kansas City Chiefs trade candidates before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Jerry Jeudy's name has been circulating in NFL circles for some time. Many teams are divided on his value. Some teams are hesitant to offer a day-two pick, while others believe a late third-round pick could be justifiable based on his talent. The Chiefs' third-round pick will be late, and they are more likely to get their money's worth out of Jeudy than other NFL teams due to their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and their underwhelming wideouts.

Keep in mind that Jeudy has shown game-changing potential in his three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He has also caught 20 of 29 targets for 222 yards in five games this season. The Broncos offense has struggled, and they may trade valuable assets for draft capital. Jeudy would be a significant addition to the Chiefs' WR room, and he could end up being the best receiver on the roster. He would benefit from the attention paid to Kelce, and vice versa. Of course, Mahomes would love another competent set of hands to throw to. Remember that Jeudy had a 972-yard, six-touchdown 2022 campaign and would have broken the 1,000-yard mark if not for injuries.

Chuba Hubbard

Now that we've seen a reunion of the Chiefs with Mecole Hardman, perhaps it's time to look at another position that could be further improved. Let's look at running back.

The Chiefs have a running back committee consisting of Jerick McKinnon, who is the third-down guy, and Isiah Pacheco, who is the early downs runner. The Chiefs may want to send a late-round pick to the Panthers for an explosive depth piece that could rotate in and have an impact on the offense. This would also help them eventually phase out Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Panthers, on the other hand, invested heavily in Miles Sanders aappearedear to be nowhere close to competitive this season. As such, they may want to be sellers at the deadline, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs would not be mortgaging the future for a guy like Chuba Hubbard, who was always a ‘maybe' type player anyway. To replace Clyde Edwards-Helaire's production, Hubbard makes a tremendous amount of sense.

As we already said, the Chiefs must have another receiving target in addition to Kelce, who has been great this season. We suggest looking at Noah Fant. As good as Kelce is, he is no longer a spring chicken. As such, it would be nice to have another receiving target out there in three tight-end sets, instead of Blake Bell. A trio of Kelce, Fant, and Noah Gray could spell doom for any defense without tremendous pass-covering linebackers. Fant was part of the package that Seattle got for Russell Wilson, and moving him wouldn't affect their offense all that much.

As it stands right now, Fant is playing around 50 percent of the snaps and has yet to have a major impact on Seattle's offense. Surrendering a fifth-round pick or a nice depth piece would be enough for Seattle to believe that they got something from Kansas City for a guy with great ups for the long term. The Chiefs could have a great role in mind for him. Fant has shown flashes of brilliance but has never shown dominance in his career. The Chiefs could surrender a fifth-round pick or a nice depth piece to acquire him.

Looking Ahead

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, but they could use some help on the offensive side of the ball. Jerry Jeudy, Chuba Hubbard, and Noah Fant are all players who would be good trade targets for the Chiefs. Each player brings a unique skill set to the table and could help the team make a deep playoff run. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs make any moves to strengthen their roster.