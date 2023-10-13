The Kansas City Chiefs having a mediocre group of wide receivers has not cost them yet. But, even with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continuing to play at elite levels, it could come back to bite them soon.

In the Chiefs' win over the lowly Denver Broncos, Kansas City relied on a great defensive effort and a great night from kicker Harrison Butker to win by a score of 19-8. The Chiefs' leaders in receptions were Kelce (nine) and running back Isiah Pacheco (six). In a game where Mahomes threw the ball 41 times, Rashee Rice was the lone wideout with at least four catches. Overall on the season, Kansas City receivers have struggled with dropped passes.

Mahomes has never been one to light a fire under his teammates by giving any super spicy quotes to the media. He said that after the game he is seeing improvement from the young wideouts, according to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

“They’re getting better and better,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “We didn’t score touchdowns today, but we moved the ball down the field. Just little execution things here and there. Rashee Rice is coming along strong, man. You see when he catches the ball how explosive he is. Guys like Justyn Ross, guys like Skyy Moore, they have a place in this offense and they’re going to make plays as the season goes on. It’s just going to be about getting them involved early, keeping their confidence going and they’ll keep getting better and better.”

Rice has been impressive for the Chiefs so far but outside of him, the team's depth at wide receiver is shaky. Moore and Kadarius Toney have fallen well short of expectations and Justin Watson is usually good for one big play per game. Otherwise, it's Kelce, Pacheco, running back Jerrick McKinnon and tight end Noah Gray who have been major targets for Mahomes.

The Chiefs don’t have to trade for a star wideout when Kelce provides similar value from the tight end spot. But they should look to bolster the unit ahead of the trade deadline. There will always be guys available for the taking.