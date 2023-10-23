After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mecole Hardman took his talents to the New York Jets this offseason. However, it didn't take long for Hardman to find himself back with the Chiefs.

Kansas City swapped a pair of late round picks with the Jets to acquire Hardman. With the wide receiver back in the fold, Travis Kelce couldn't be happier to have Hardman back, via CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

“I don't know how we got out of New York, but I'm glad he's with us,” Kelce said of Hardman.

It took seven weeks of regular season football for Hardman to land back in Kansas City. But once he did, the WR made sure to make an immediate impact in the Chiefs' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hardman had just one catch for six yards. However, he did have an electric 50-yard punt return that set the Chiefs up in premier field position.

WELCOME BACK MECOLE HARDMAN

In his time with the Jets, Hardman caught just one pass for six yards. He has already matched his output on the Chiefs. Before leaving for New York, Hardman had 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first four years with the team.

As long as Travis Kelce is around, he will lead the Chiefs' passing attack. He was dominant in their win over the Chargers, catching 12 passes for 179 yards in a touchdown.

However, Mecole Hardman was right beside Kelce when the Chiefs won their two most recent Super Bowls. As Kansas City chases another championship, Kelce is glad Hardman is along for the ride.