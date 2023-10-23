The relationship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is more than a huge social mingling of the music and sports world. As Swift continue to attend Chiefs games — particularly when they are at home at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — it appears to be having a positive impact on Kelce's performance.

In the 4 games Taylor Swift has been in attendance, Travis Kelce is averaging 108 receiving yards per game. The games she was not, he's averaging 46.5. pic.twitter.com/990Hp9AWyB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 23, 2023

Swift has been to 4 Chiefs games, including Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have won all 4 of those games, and their record improved to 6-1 with the triumph. They have reeled off 6 consecutive victories following their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

It's clear that Kelce rises to the occasion when he sees Swift sitting in the luxury suite with Brittany Mahomes and other luminaries. Kelce is averaging 104 receiving yards in the 4 games the song writer-musician has been at. In the 3 games that she has not attended, he is averaging just 46.5 yards per game.

The Kansas City passing game was in high gear in the victory over their AFC West rivals. Patrick Mahomes completed 32 of 42 passes for 424 yards with 4 touchdowns and interception. Kelce had a huge game as he was targeted 13 times and had 12 receptions for 179 yards and a score.

Travis Kelce was angry after the one pass he missed, slamming his fist on the dirt.

Head coach Andy Reid credited both players for their performance and work ethic. “I think both Kelce and Pat, when they're on the same page, that's a challenge for any defense,” Reid said. “I know they work on it. This isn't, like, a secret. It's quite a tribute for those two executing the way they do.”