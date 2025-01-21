The Baltimore Ravens get the next three months to think about reloading their roster. That includes who to grab at No. 27 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The AFC North champions have pulled off their mix of prized free agent signing and draft additions. Derrick Henry represents the former for the 2024 offseason. The latter, though, featured a litany of franchise-altering decisions. Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Kyle Hamilton all represent draft picks the Ravens made.

Head coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore front office have proven their brain power on draft night. They need to hit the mark on the 27th pick, though, to catapult back into Super Bowl contention.

Who looks intriguing as the 27th overall pick for Baltimore? Here are three names worth targeting.

Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M

The Ravens have dominated with long and quick defenders over the years. Nmandi Madubuike is the latest example as a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Past free agent addition Kyle Van Noy is another who's thrived in Charm City — with 21.5 sacks in the past two seasons. Odafe Oweh is one more towering Ravens defender who's established himself as a cornerstone for the defense.

Van Noy, however, is nearing 34 years of age. Baltimore must think about long term help for him, Oweh and Madubuike.

That's where the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Nic Scourton comes into play for Harbaugh and Baltimore. Scourton is a high-motor pass rusher who excels on bull rushes. He executes a wicked spin move too. That move includes using his hands to knock a blocker's hands down as he's spinning.

He'll need to correct his leverage and pad level moving forward. Scourton isn't the fastest after the snap either. But the Ravens can mask those weaknesses with the talent surrounding Scourton. CBS Sports' Monday mock draft even has the towering defender landing at 27th overall.

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Tre Harris is a needed big-body option who can establish himself as the possession option for Jackson. He's a contested catch monster too, who shows tremendous focus on coming down with the football.

Harris doesn't possess the threatening downfield speed Bateman and Flowers showcase. He's got a limited route tree too and will need to really immerse himself with his future playbook. But Jackson and company need another red zone option, this time at WR. Harris fits the bill here.

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Maybe the star safety Hamilton can facilitate this selection. Hamilton once starred at Notre Dame before Benjamin Morrison took the Fighting Irish to the National Championship game.

Morrison can come and handle the man coverage work, where he's excelled the most. But Morrison fills needed depth for a position group that features three free agents ahead of the 2025 cycle.

Baltimore is losing Brandon Stephens, Trayvon Mullen and Tre'Davious White. It's not just Hamilton who needs the secondary help. Marlon Humphrey needs an upgrade opposite of him at CB. Morrison's ball-hawking past (nine career interceptions) and sticky coverage makes him a perfect complimentary piece.