The Houston Texans have been one of the NFL’s bottom dwellers over the past few seasons. However, the Texans have a great opportunity to change their franchise’s fortunes this offseason.

Houston has earned the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With Davis Mills struggling this past season, it seems likely that the Texans will look to bring in a new starting quarterback. The draft is ripe with QB talent this year including Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

However, the Texans also have over $40 million in cap space. Overall, they have the fifth most cap space in the entire NFL. Houston has an opportunity to land big names in free agency.

With the Texans’ overall struggles – 11-38-1 over the past three years – it might be tough for Houston to convince those big fish to sign with the franchise. Still, there are plenty of free agents that make sense for the Texans. As they continue to rebuild, these three players should immediately be on Houston’s free agency wish list.

Jakobi Meyers – Wide Receiver

With the Texans likely adding a new quarterback, he’ll need consistent pass catchers to throw to. Consistency has been Jakobi Meyers’ calling card during his time with the New England Patriots.

After entering the league in 2019, Meyers has caught 235 passes for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. This past season, he set his career-high with six touchdown grabs. He has shined over the past three seasons, with just a 3.1% drop rate. That ranks ninth among qualified receivers, via Pro Football Focus.

The Texans have two promising young wide receivers in Nico Collins and John Metchie III. Collins was a third-round pick in 2021 while Metchie was a second-round pick. Collins dealt with injuries this past season while Metchie is battling back from a leukemia diagnosis. However, if both are healthy at the start of next season, they should have big roles in Houston’s receiving room.

Veteran Brandin Cooks is still on the roster. However, he requested a trade due to the Texans’ current rebuilt.

Meyers would give Houston a sound receiver in the slot. As Collins and Metchie work outside, Meyers could move the chains in the middle. Meyers also has ties to Houston’s GM Nick Caserio from their time in New England. While he isn’t a WR1 type player, Meyers would be a tremendous addition to the Texans’ offense, providing strong hands and leadership to a young wide receiver room.

Ben Powers – Guard

Houston has one of the best left tackles in the NFL in Laremy Tunsil. Across from him is Tytus Howard, who Houston invested a first-round pick into back in 2019. However, the Texans could use a little help on the interior of their offensive line.

The Texans’ offensive line finished the season ranked 26th by PFF. Furthermore, PFF noted that Houston was the worst team in the NFL at generating yards before contact when running the ball, averaging just 0.8 yards. While right guard A.J. Cann had a decent PFF grade of 66.6, left guard Kenyon Green (37.7) and center Scott Quessenbery (36.6) fared much worse.

Baltimore Ravens’ guard Ben Powers showed massive growth in 2022. He started every game for the Ravens this season and played 100% of the snaps. On those 1,096 snaps, Powers allowed just one quarterback hit and zero sacks. He excelled as a in the passing game and he received an 86.5 pass-blocking grade from PFF, the second-highest in the league.

The Ravens’ offseason is going to be focused on Lamar Jackson. Whether he stays or goes, Jackson is the franchise’s top priority. Perhaps Powers could look to cash-in on his big season elsewhere.

He would fill a massive hole for the Texans. Powers is just 26-years-old and could take on a leadership role alongside Tunsil and Howard. Powers wouldn’t be a flashy signing, but for the Texans he’d absolutely be a smart one.

Arden Key – Linebacker

The Texans’ defense was one of the worst in the league this season. Houston ranked 30th in the league in total defense, allowing 379.5 yards per game. The Texans struggled at getting to the quarterback, finishing 20th in the league with just 39 sacks.

Arden Key has been more of a situational player for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. While he appeared in all 17 regular season games, Key started just three.

Despite playing just 41% of Jacksonville’s snaps, Key still managed to make 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He was second on the Jags in QB hits and third on the team in sacks.

Key has now had back-to-back solid seasons. Last year, with the San Francisco 49ers, Key racked up a career-high 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits, which was another career-high.

Last year, Key played even less as he was in on just 35% of the 49ers’ snaps. He has never played more than 63% of the snaps in any of his five NFL seasons.

The Texans could give the linebacker, no pun intended, a key opportunity. Houston is desperate for edge rushers. Key has proven he can be a difference maker in short stints. With the Texans, Key would have an opportunity for more. If Key could get almost five sacks in just forty percent of the snaps, what could he do in a full-time starting role?

Key is only 27-years-old. As he enters his prime, the Texans could take a chance on Key and hope his success over the past two years continues to grow. If so, and if Key earns a larger role, Houston might be able to land a diamond in the rough.