Turns out, it's not just dragon eggs the Targaryen dynasty have. In the new trailer, you might've missed a few easter eggs on House of the Dragon's sneak peek. For fans who haven't read George R.R. Martin's books yet, here are things to expect in season 2.
#1 New crowns, new dragons
First, the two trailers offer a subtle nod to the ongoing power struggle within the Targaryen dynasty. Particularly through the choice of crowns worn by key characters. Aegon II dons the crown of Aegon the Conqueror, while Rhaenyra defiantly sports the crown previously belonging to King Viserys.
After Lucerys Velaryon's death, we'll see the infamous blood and cheese chapter. Basically, this is where Prince Jaeharys Targaryen will pay the price for Lucerys' death. We'll likely see Aegon II fighting off either blood or cheese, but it'll be too late.
Now, the death of Rhaenyra's second son is where the dance of the dragons started. This is where the emergence of new dragons become exciting for fans. Besides Syrax, Caraxes, Maelys, Arrax and Vhagar, Moondancer, Sunfyre, Seasmoke, and Dreamfire will debut on screen. Each will have their own Targaryen riders on their back too. With the stakes higher than ever, these dragons will play a part in tipping the scales in favor of whoever will win. Major spoiler: a dragon will only help, but someone will win the war.
The trailers briefly show Adam and Alan of Hull, plus they hint at Hugh Hammer, who are important characters in the story. They're not legitimate children of noble families but have Valyrian blood, so they're called Dragonseeds. Their arrival adds more confusion to the relationships and loyalty among House Targaryen.
#2 The return to Winterfell
Game of Thrones started and ended in Winterfell. This time, some easter eggs will point that House of the Dragon season 2 will be back in Winterfell.
There's a quick scene where Jacerys meets someone who looks like Cregan Stark. Suggesting they might team up or clash, possibly at Winterfell or even the Wall. This has got fans wondering if there are bigger links between the two famous shows.
However, it's worth noting that in the book, Cregan Stark will be playing the game of thrones successfully. Another major spoiler: his allegiance and loyalty will win the Dance of the Dragons.
#3 Aemond vs Daemon Targaryen
For someone who accidentally killed a boy, you'd think he'd lie low. But, not Aemond Targaryen.
One major easter egg in the House of the Dragon trailer is the impending battle between the two. In the book, the battle will indeed happen. Both will be riding their dragons, but only one will die an awful death.
See if you can catch them on this House of the Dragon trailer