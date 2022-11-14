Published November 14, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars drew a tough matchup in Week 10 when they traveled out west to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Jaguars have shown improvement this season, they are no match for the Chiefs, and it wasn’t totally surprising to see them lose 27-17 in this one when all was said and done.

The Jaguars defense was simply no match for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, and even though they won the turnover battle 3-0, the Jaguars failed to capitalize on their opportunity to make this game interesting. While the score may make it seem like this game wasn’t close, Jacksonville actually had a chance to make this game competitive, but largely failed to do so.

The Jags’ latest loss will push them to 3-7 on the season, and any hopes they had of sneaking their way into the postseason have likely been crushed at this point. With another loss in the books, let’s take a look at three players who will shoulder most of the blame for their team’s latest loss in the 2022 season.

3. Dawuane Smoot

Dawuane Smoot has managed to become Jacksonville’s best pass rusher despite the fact that he almost never plays more than 50 percent of the Jaguars defensive snaps. Smoot played over 50 percent of the Jags defensive snaps for the first time this season in Week 10 against the Chiefs, but he turned in arguably his most disappointing performance of the season in the process.

Smoot leads Jacksonville with five sacks on the season, and has done a great job of generating pressure in obvious passing situations throughout the season. Yet Smoot was a complete nonfactor in a game where the Jaguars needed a big performance from him, and he finished with just one tackle and failed to even lay a hand on Mahomes in Kansas City’s backfield.

It wasn’t as if anyone else vastly outproduced Smoot, as the Jaguars didn’t sack Mahomes once and only had four QB hits throughout the game. But Smoot is expected to be the leader of Jacksonville’s pass rush, and when his team needed him to step up and make Mahomes uncomfortable in the pocket, he failed, and it cost the Jags big time here.

2. Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell has had a pretty strong sophomore campaign as Jacksonville’s top cornerback, but he struggled pretty mightily in Week 10. Considering how Mahomes threw for over 330 yards and four touchdowns on the day, it’s safe to say the entire secondary struggled, but Campbell couldn’t slow down any of the Chiefs opposing pass catchers at any point in this game.

The Chiefs had four pass catchers go for over 50 receiving yards in this game, and while Campbell didn’t stick to one specific guy after JuJu Smith-Schuster was forced out of the game early with a concussion, he failed to slow anyone down. Campbell had just two tackles on the day while playing a big role in Mahomes’ success in the passing attack in this one.

Mahomes has certainly made better cornerbacks than Campbell look like they don’t belong in the NFL before, but it was tough to see Campbell struggle in this one, especially after Smith-Schuster was forced out of the action. Campbell will be looking to bounce back in Week 12 after Jacksonville’s bye week and continue what has largely been a successful second season in the league for him.

1. Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson’s game got off to a great start when he successfully recovered his own onside kick on the opening kickoff, but pretty much everything after that was bad for Patterson. Patterson finished the game making just one of his three field goal attempts, and cost his team a chance to give the Chiefs a run for their money.

Jacksonville quickly fell in a 20-0 hole in this game, and while they entered halftime down 20-7, it could have been a 20-13 game instead had Patterson hit a pair of field goals. Patterson shanked a 51-yard try early in the second quarter before missing a 41-yarder right before halftime after Jody Fortson fumbled on a punt return. Those lost points certainly loomed large in this game.

While the Jaguars didn’t lose by six points, you can’t afford to pass up an opportunity to score points against the Chiefs. Jacksonville could have put some serious pressure on Kansas City had Patterson made these field goals, and if that happened, who knows what would have transpired in the second half of this game. Patterson has now missed three of his last six field goal attempts, and it seems like the Jaguars may have to find a new solution at kicker for the rest of the season after this horrid performance.