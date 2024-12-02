Aaron Rodgers typically made his excuses while Seattle Seahawks standout Leonard Williams made history at the expense of Rodgers. And former Jets QB Geno Smith, now with the Seahawks, offered a savage message after the revenge win, according to seahawks.com.

“I’m not going to make it about myself,” Smith said. “I really did enjoy my time in New York.”

Seattle's 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive end Leonard Williams put together a 92-yard pick-six off of Rodgers, setting the stage for the Seahawks come-from-behind 26-21 win over the Jets.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith does enough to win

Smith, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013, finished 20 of 31 for 206 yards. But he said he didn’t want the focus to be on him.

“I’m not going to make it about myself,” Smith said. “I really did enjoy my time in New York. We’re on a mission right now. The Jets were the next opponent. No matter where we play, who it is, no matter what happened in the past, you've got to eliminate the emotions and go out there and play the game and do the right thing. So, it was just the next opponent and I'm glad we got it done.”

Smith got plenty of help from Williams, who said things might not have looked the way they felt on his return, according to espn.com.

“I remember running with it and I thought I was running fast,” Williams said. “All my teammates were hyping me up, saying I was moving. Once I crossed the 50, I was actually looking to pitch it to somebody. I saw the whole cavalry running down the field.”

Seahawks keep season ahead of the curve

The victory boosted the Seahawks to 7-5 on the season as they remain in first place in the NFC West.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Smith did what he needed to do, according to seahawks.com.

“I mean, we won the game, he took care of the ball for the most part,” Macdonald said. “He made some critical fourth down extended plays that not a lot of people on this planet can make and then, thought he managed the game well. We didn't have to run any timeouts. I mean, those are the types of games, that's the way he has to play for us to win. And he did that.”

Smith said it’s great to be in first place this late in the season.

“It's what you want,” Smith said. “You want to be playing meaningful games in December. Coach talked to us. He said they remember what you do in December, so as a team, as a quarterback, I want to play my best football late down the stretch.

“I think we're growing as an offense. (And) I thought, our offensive line played a tremendous game today. We played together, complimentary football, even with the mistakes that we made. As long as we continue to play together, we're a feisty bunch. We got a chance to win all of our games.”