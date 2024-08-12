The New York Jets will try to end their 14-year playoff drought this upcoming season, and it'll take every player on the 53-man roster to get it done. Cutting the expanded preseason roster to 53 may prove difficult, though, as plenty of players stood out in their first contest against the Washington Commanders.

Preseason, of course, has been diminished in the modern NFL. There are now only three games played instead of four, and starters are playing less and less in the contests as time passes. However, it's still important for backups to fight for roster spots and show they belong on the final squad.

Which bubble players did well in New York's 20-17 victory?

QB Adrian Martinez

Martinez was the Jets' headliner, completing six of 10 passes for 104 yards, along with 24 rushing yards on two carries. The Nebraska alum led Gang Green to a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter, and may now be in the driver's seat for the team's third quarterback spot.

New York signed Martinez on July 27 after the signal-caller's MVP-winning UFL campaign, which ended in June. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder opened up about how he's re-adjusting to NFL life, via Jets' X-Factor's Brandyn Pokrass.

“It’s been somewhat of a smooth transition. Obviously, I just came off of a 12-week season, so I was just playing in football games not too long ago,” Martinez explained. “Some of these guys haven’t played since their college season or last NFL season. So, I think I have a bit of an advantage that way. At the same time, it’s been a long football year for me, but I’m thankful for it. Honestly, all you can ask for is an opportunity, and I felt like going out there was just football.”

Martinez has already built chemistry with fellow UFL alum Brandon Smith, as the two connected on a couple of deep passes. One of them was on an off-schedule play when Martinez was flushed out to his right.

“Yeah, over the two weeks that I’ve been here, I’ve been able to build up some trust with him,” Martinez said. “I feel like I can trust him out there, along with some of those other guys, too. But that’s part of this game, it’s finding your guys and giving them opportunities and that’s really all I did. He was the one who went out there and made the plays for me.”

Martinez is soaking in knowledge from Aaron Rodgers, which helps keep things in perspective amidst his journeyman career.

“I’m very fortunate. Aaron might be the best quarterback of all time, and getting an opportunity to be in the quarterback room with him and learn from him and just see him take individual reps, his footwork, and how he throws the ball. There’s so much to be thankful for in terms of where I’m sitting,” Martinez continued.

Martinez still has an uphill climb to make the roster, as he's battling Wyoming alum Andrew Peasley for a roster spot, while injured rookie Jordan Travis waits in the wings. However, he'll have a puncher's chance if he stays consistent this summer.

“A lot to learn from, obviously. So, I just continue trying to pick up on those little things and enjoy them for what it is,” Martinez concluded. Who knows how long I’ll get this opportunity, but while I have it I’m going to enjoy it and make the most of it.”

WR Jason Brownlee

Brownlee was a surprise inclusion on the Jets' final roster last season as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss. However, with Xavier Gipson's emergence as a returner, and the acquisitions of Mike Williams and Malachi Corley, the 25-year-old has to have a stellar summer for a chance to stay on the squad.

Saturday was a good start, as Brownlee snagged a highlight-reel touchdown grab from Peasley, while also providing a vital block on a long run by rookie running back Braelon Allen. Brownlee only had one catch for 12 yards, but these two plays show his proficiency in different areas of the game. The next step will be to fill up the stat sheet more against the Carolina Panthers.

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Bernard-Converse was the Jets' best defender on Saturday, providing suffocating coverage for the entirety of his shift. The 2023 sixth-round draft choice allowed just one catch on the day, which was a contested grab by Washington wideout Dyami Brown on a picturesque pass by Jayden Daniels.

Bernard-Converse played safety last season, but his skills at cornerback give him a realistic shot at making a stacked secondary unit. The LSU alum could unseat D.J. Reed next season if he keeps this up, via Jets' X-Factor's Michael Nania.

“I was impressed with Bernard-Converse’s length, recognition, and aggressive tackling in this game.,” Nania said. “Moving him back to corner seems like a smart move so far. If he can stack performances like this one, he should have a strong chance of not only making the Jets’ roster but potentially positioning himself as a candidate to compete for a starting spot in 2025 (with D.J. Reed’s future up in the air).”