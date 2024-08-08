The New York Jets held a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday ahead of the preseason game that will take place on Saturday at MetLife Stadium, and due to the rain that has been coming through the northeast region, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be held out of the practice, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Coming off of last year’s torn Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers will not play during Saturday’s game against the Commanders either, and hopefully, he will play in one of the later preseason games for the Jets, either against the Carolina Panthers or New York Giants.

During Thursday’s practice, it was a lot of Tyrod Taylor for the Jets, and it will likely be a lot of him on Saturday in the game as well. Tyrod Taylor was brought in as a backup for Rodgers in the event he gets hurt again. Taylor played well as a backup for the Giants in 2023, and he is an upgrade over Zach Wilson, who was forced to start last year after Rodgers’ injury.

For Saturday’s game, when Taylor leaves the game at some point, Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez will likely see time as well. It will be interesting to see how Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez fare, as they could be battling for the No. 3 quarterback spot on the depth chart, if the Jets keep three at that position.

Will Aaron Rodgers play in the preseason for the Jets?

Given that Rodgers is coming off of an Achilles injury, there are arguments for and against him playing in the preseason.

The argument for Rodgers playing in the preseason against either the Panthers or Giants is that he needs to knock of the rust after playing just four regular season snaps in 2023. He was pushing to return at the end of the season, which would have been unprecedented. It seems possible that he could be good to play in a game, given that he has been practicing.

The argument against Rodgers playing is that there is no need to put him at risk for another injury in a game that does not count. It will be an intriguing decision for Robert Saleh. It would be a tough ask for Rodgers’ first game action since the injury to be against the San Francisco 49ers on the road on opening night, but that might be what happens.

For now, the Jets are playing it safe with Rodgers in joint practice and Week 1 of the preseason.