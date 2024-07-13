New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers fueled the trade rumors this week at a golf tournament in Nevada, mentioning he “can't wait” to play with former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams again.

While Adams is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, there's been buzz linking him and Gang Green in the past. And Rodgers isn't the only one who would be a fan of a Davante trade. Garrett Wilson also thinks the possible addition of Adams, which is a longshot at this point, would help the Jets immensely.

“I see that. I’m excited. I’m with all of it,” Wilson said of the Adams chatter, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”

NY made a run at Adams before last season's trade deadline but couldn't bring him to town. While Wilson is WR1, he knows how lethal of a duo he'd be with a talent like Davante, who was Rodgers' favorite target for years in Green Bay.

The Raiders wideout was on Up And Adams this week and said his ex-QB has been “in his ear”:

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” Adams said. “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”

Jets looking to reach Super Bowl aspirations

Adams on the roster or not, the Jets should be a contender in 2024. That's if Rodgers stays healthy after suffering a torn Achilles in the season opener in 23′, forcing him to miss the entire campaign. The legendary signal-caller is finally close to himself and has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, headlined by Wilson.

The former Ohio State star had 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns last season and that was without Rodgers throwing him the football. Imagine how much better Wilson will be when he has a Hall of Fame QB under center.

Aside from Wilson, Allen Lazard is still around and Breece Hall is a budding star at running back. The Jets also did a nice job of strengthening the offensive line in front of Rodgers. Defensively, New York is extremely solid already, too.

Jets backup QB Tyrod Taylor believes in NY's ability:

“A ton of talent at every position,” Taylor said via the team's official website. “Obviously, I've had a chance to go against this group of guys last year and even practice against them two years ago in training camp. A very talented roster and just being around the guys is fun. Great locker room to be around, great coaching staff as well. We have big expectations, but it's really about putting in the work day in and day out, not looking too far ahead, enjoying the process, staying true to the process and striving to be better every day.”

Perhaps Davante Adams will be in a Jets jersey at some point in the near future, who knows? If so, Rodgers could have the best WR duo in the league.