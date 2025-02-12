The Los Angeles Rams re-assembled a playoff caliber roster following their disastrous 2022 season. They've turned more to the draft to recreate themselves into the 2024 NFC West champions, plus become salary cap compliant. But even the Rams are ready to witness cap casualties.

The Rams hold the league's 15th best cap space for 2025, per Over the Cap. That makes them in better shape compared to their aggressive spending model of trading away draft picks for high-profile NFL veterans — a la Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Matthew Stafford. But their $38.3 million in cap room can still rise if they release some veterans.

Three Rams veterans have emerged as cut candidates ahead of the offseason. All three became instrumental in L.A.'s turnaround from that 5-12 campaign. Two veterans mentioned here became pillars of their Super Bowl LVI run. But again, their futures aren't guaranteed in L.A.

Who could sever ties with the Rams? Here's a closer look at the three cut candidates.

Derion Kendrick, cornerback

The Rams are teetering towards looking younger at cornerback next season. Derion Kendrick isn't safe from returning, despite being one of L.A's younger CB options.

Kendrick sustained a massive blow before the season. He suffered a torn ACL during practice that wiped away his season. That forced the Rams to lure back Ahkello Witherspoon.

Kendrick, however, delivered hot-and-cold results when he was healthy. He only grabbed one interception through 18 total starts. Kendrick also allowed five touchdowns his side during that span — four coming in 2023. With a cap hit of more than $3.3 million and mixed results, Kendrick likely won't pick up a fifth-year option for his rookie contract, allowing him to walk from the Rams.

Tyler Higbee, tight end

Tyler Higbee becomes a massive loss in terms of leadership and continuity at the tight end position. However, “Big Rig Higs” is getting older and becoming pricey to keep.

Higbee carries a cap hit of $9.6 million, per Spotrac. His dead cap also stands at $6.2 million.

He's dealt with a myriad of injuries over the years too. Higbee stepped up in the postseason, especially after overcoming knee and shoulder ailments. But he's likely not going to command a high trade market given his age (32) and injury history. The Rams can sever ties with Higbee by cutting him.

Cooper Kupp, wide receiver

Even Cooper Kupp is a cut idea for the Rams. Especially if no trade suitors come through for the longtime leading wide receiver.

While Kupp has glistening credentials, teams can still shy away from taking on his massive salary for 2025. Kupp carries a near $30 million cap hit for 2025. Any trade suitor would need to find a way to restructure his contract to get him on board.

Or, the Rams can make life easier financially by releasing Kupp. It's hard to envision the Rams welcoming him back at a lesser value. Especially considering the body of work Kupp has delivered as the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player and 2021 triple crown leader. Cutting Kupp shouldn't be off the table for Les Snead and the Rams' front office.