The Los Angeles Rams are already looking vastly different in 2025. Longtime pillars of the franchise could part ways.

Cooper Kupp already knows what his 2025 fate will be. The Rams will aim to find a trade partner for the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player. Matthew Stafford and his Rams future is pending, which features retirement chatter.

Both will avoid a cut. However, there's other veterans who may not be safe from returning in 2025.

That includes a veteran who's an established leader and a longtime presence in the locker room. Plus a leader who was with Kupp and Stafford during their 2021 championship season. Here's the surprise roster cut for the Rams.

Rams could cut Tyler Higbee

“Big Rig Higs” may have emptied the tank one last time in L.A.

The tight end Higbee not only played on the Rams' last championship winning team, he even suited up for their 2018 NFC championship roster. He and tackle Rob Havenstein are the only Rams players who played on both Sean McVay-led NFC champion teams. Both even arrived to L.A. before McVay took over the head coaching job. Higbee even agreed to a new contract extension during the 2023 season.

However, the clock is ticking on Higbee's time in L.A. His deal expires in 2026, but the Rams have the option to release him to save some salary cap space. General manager Les Snead and company look like they'll consider that.

Higbee carries a $9.6 million cap hit for 2025, per Spotrac. That same deal features $6.2 million in dead cap for Higbee. He even is set to make $4.5 million in base salary for next season.

Snead and the Rams have delivered strides in becoming more salary cap compliant. Los Angeles holds more than $38.3 million in salary cap space for this coming offseason, according to Over The Cap. They've gained draft capital over the years. But L.A. had to sever ties with some of its veterans by working a trade or releasing a player.

Will teams consider Tyler Higbee?

Kupp is the more intriguing trade option compared to “Big Rig Higs.” Both, however, have one thing in common unfortunately: Higbee and Kupp have endured a pileup of injuries.

Both are additionally in their 30s, meaning father time is on their side. But if one gets released, it's the tight end.

Age and money aren't the only leverage the Rams have in cutting Higbee. His production is declining since his breakthrough 2022 season of 72 receptions (career-high mark). Higbee settled for 47 catches for 495 yards the following year. But his numbers massively dipped in 2024 — catching only eight passes for 66 yards. That now represents new career-lows for Higbee.

Granted, Higbee has dealt with durability issues throughout his career and the injury bug hit him hard. McVay even shared how one chest injury forced Higbee to cough up blood after their divisional round loss. Higbee managed to recover after the hit. But Higbee has dealt with ACL, MCL, shoulder and ankle sprains throughout his career.

Moving on from Higbee finally gives the Rams leverage to seek out a younger TE. That position got labeled a weak spot despite putting together a top 10 passing offense. Colby Parkinson was the leader at just 30 receptions. Hunter Long hasn't contributed much since being a part of the blockbuster Jalen Ramsey trade of 2023.

The Rams look like they need to hit reset in the TE room. That means cutting Higbee loose.